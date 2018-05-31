Shrewsbury Summer Open Wheelchair Tennis tournament returns

The popular Shrewsbury Summer Open Wheelchair Tennis tournament takes place this week – with local youngsters invited to get involved with the sport at a special taster session.

The event, held on The Shrewsbury Club’s indoor courts and hosted by the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, supported by Tennis Shropshire, has attracted another bumper entry of players from around the country.

The Shrewsbury tournament, which runs from this Friday, June 1 through to Sunday, June 3 is part of the Roma Sport National Wheelchair Tennis Series and is supported by the Tennis Foundation.

To reach out to potential new players, a free taster session for children and young people to take to the court and give wheelchair tennis a go has been organised for Saturday at The Shrewsbury Club between 11am and noon.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “Our fantastic coaches will lead this session, offering support and guidance, whilst giving the opportunity to have fun and learn new skills.

“Participants will also get the chance to meet GB wheelchair players and have the opportunity to watch some of the matches going on throughout the day.”

He added: “Shropshire already has some of the finest adult wheelchair players in the country. We would now really like to continue the excitement that this national event will generate and take the opportunity to create a junior group to take part in weekly sessions.

“Wheelchair tennis really is open to anyone, whether they are a full or part time wheelchair user, are ambulatorily challenged in any way or have limited mobility and therefore may find it difficult to play standing.

“We would really love to see you at this free event and all equipment, including sports wheelchairs, will be provided.”

To take part or for more information, contact Scott Smith – the winner of both the singles and doubles events at The Shrewsbury Summer Open once again last year – by email at scott@invictusactive.com or by calling 07950 404505.

More than 40 players have signed up to take part in the tournament, including a number of players from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group who meet to play each week at The Shrewsbury Club.

The line up features Shrewsbury’s Kevin Drake, a gold medalist for the UK team at the Invictus Games in Canada last September, while the consistent Smith, currently eighth in the Great Britain men’s rankings, is again expected to be one to watch given his impressive past record in this event.

Entry is free for spectators to enjoy the action throughout the weekend at The Shrewsbury Club.