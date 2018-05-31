Fastest local athletes to “Storm The Castle” presented with prize

The fastest local athletes to “Storm The Castle” were presented with a prize by event sponsor Samuel Wood.

The Ludlow branch of estate agency Samuel Wood stepped up to sponsor Storm The Castle 2018 – the fourth annual flagship event organised by Be Endurance – which finishes in the stunning surrounds of Ludlow Castle – as well as its other 2018 events.

Ffion Gilbert, 19, and Jack Wilson, 34, both riding for Teme Leisure Tri Club, were fastest local athletes to cross the finish line at Ludlow Castle in the fourth arduous Storm The Castle event in April, billed as “the toughest Duathlon in the UK”. Jack took third place finishing in an impressive 02:04:09. Ffion Gilbert’s finish time was 02:54:11. Both athletes were competing as solo athletes for the first time, having participated in the event as part of a relay team in previous years.

Samuel Wood (Ludlow office) Manager Andrew Cadwallader said:

“Samuel Wood estate agents love getting involved and supporting the local communities.

The Ludlow office is pleased to support and encourage participation in the Storm The Castle event held in the town by a company with strong local links, and congratulate Jack and Ffion on their success!”

Director Matt Morris, who lives in Ludlow, said: “We’re keen to partner with local businesses and would like to thank Samuel Wood for coming on board to sponsor our events throughout 2018.

While we are keen to attract competitors from across the UK, and beyond, to our events – nurturing local talent, building strong links in the community and boosting local businesses, is of the utmost importance to us.”

The Be Endurance events calendar kicks off with the Storm The Castle Duathlon in April. Ludlow is host to two events in July, the Velo Salopia, a Cyclo Sportive that starts off at Ludlow Brewery on Sunday 8 July, and the Ludlow10, a 10k closed road race, which will be held on Saturday 14 July.

Storm The Fort, an endurance festival which includes a long course duathlon and half-marathon, takes place in Clun in October.