First Giro Del Mon a huge success, say organisers

Organisers today hailed the inaugural Giro Del Mon, a three day cycling race in the Shropshire countryside, as a great success with competitors taking part from all over the United Kingdom.

The event took place over the Bank Holiday weekend and organisers have received dozens of messages of support from riders and spectators alike asking for it to return next year.

One of the highlights of the event was a day of racing at RAF Shawbury to celebrate the RAF’s 100 year anniversary.

The event was hosted by Shrewsbury based Rhino Velo Race Team and organised by Chris Pook of Estate Agents Cooper Green Pooks and Ben Lawrence, of Beaumont Lawrence Chartered Insurance Brokers.

The overall elite event was won by Louis Szymanski, 26, from Manchester, riding for Giant Sheffield, while the support event was won by Sam Marshall, 21 and from Cheshire, riding for Frodsham Wheelers.

Mr Pook, who also took part in the Elite race, said: “We were really pleased by the high quality racing and delighted that the overall result for both events was decided on the final stage and saw only a handful of seconds separate the podium positions.

“It really validates the process we went through in trying to design a stage race that remained exciting until the very end.”

“Although both very tired, we are not put off the idea of organising the event again.”

Two separate races took place over the weekend. The flagship event was the Giro Del Mon, supported by Pro Vision Clothing. This was classed as a National B event and was open to 20 teams of four riders with either Elite, 1st, 2nd or 3rd category on their licence.

Teams took part from Scotland, Wales and various corners of England.

The second event was the Giro Del Mon Support Race, which was open to individual riders with either 3rd or 4th category on their licence. The event was a Regional B event and was held over three stages.

Saturday’s racing began with a Team Time Trial for the Elite race up Hope Valley just outside Minsterley. It was won by Assos Team Wales, which included reigning National Hill Climb Champion Dan Evans, who completed the 6.63km in 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Only seven seconds covered the top four teams, which included Shrewsbury’s very own Rhino Velo Race Team.

In the afternoon there was a road race in the Minsterley and Worthern area, which was won solo by Louis Szymanski, of Cycling Sheffield Giant Sheffield, in two hours, 27 minutes and 21 seconds, just ahead of a fast moving peloton that included Chris Pook, of Rhino Velo Race Team, who took seventh place on the stage.

On Sunday, the event moved to RAF Shawbury. Riders faced an Individual Time Trial around the airfield perimeter road. This was won by Alex Dalton, of Wheelbase Castelli MGD, who completed the 4.92km distance in six minutes and 11 seconds.

Rhino Velo’s Kirk Vickers came third in the time trial, completing it in six minutes and 27 seconds.

In the afternoon, the Elite riders faced a 70km ‘Kermesse’ on a 10km pan flat course laid out across the airfield. Matt Clarke of Halesowen A & CC won the stage solo just ahead of his team mate Charles Walker in a time of one hour, 34 minutes and 48 seconds.

Rhino Velo Race Team’s Matthew Garthwaite and Kirk Vickers placed fourth and fifth respectively and Chris Pook came in 13th having made it into the break away.

Mr Pook said the race organising was not without its difficulties.

He said: “After Saturday night’s storms, there was concern that sections of the final stage would be impassable. However, there was a huge effort from a small team of volunteers, who went out sweeping the roads at 6am to ensure that gravel and silt on the roads wouldn’t prove a danger to riders.”

The final stage set off from Minsterley Parish Hall on Monday and, after four gruelling ascents of the Stiperstones and 80 miles, it was won by Shrewsbury rider Liam Holohan, of Rhino Velo Race team, who crossed the line in just under three hours, ahead of Cameron Biddle from Halesowen Cycling Club.

It was not enough to unseat Louis Szymanski, who crossed in fifth place and finished 14 seconds ahead of Liam, who was third overall, and 11 seconds ahead of his Cycling Sheffield Giant Sheffield teammate, Kieran Savage, who was second overall and also won the U23 and KOM competition.

In stage one of Saturday’s Support Race, Sam Beeston of Pro Vision Race Team came first, cycling 78km in one hour, 54 minutes and 18 seconds.

The individual time trial on stage at RAF Shawbury was won by Samuel Blackbourn, of Paramount CRT while Sam Marshall, of Frodsham Wheelers/Twelve50 Bikes, won Stage three’s Kermesse, covering 40km in 58 minutes and 46 seconds and with it taking the overall win.

Mr Pook said it was a privilege to race at RAF Shawbury.

He said: “It makes for a completely different style of racing as the wind, no matter how light, always plays a part when racing on a pan flat exposed airfield.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for riders to hone their echelon skills in a very safe environment. Hopefully, we will be able to return in future, as the rider feedback was very positive about the whole day at Shawbury.”

Rhino Velo Racing entered two teams of four riders into the event, sponsored by Cooper Green Pooks, Beaumont Lawrence, Pro Vision Custom Cycle Clothing, Turners Plumbing and Heating Ltd and Doppio Protection.

One team was made up of Matthew Davies, of Minsterley, Chris Pook, of Shrewsbury, Barrie Pugh, of Hanwood, and Graham South, of Leegomery, Telford.

The other team was made up of Matthew Garthwaite, of Newport, Oliver Hayward, of Ludlow, Liam Holohan, of Shrewsbury, and Kirk Vickers, of Oswestry.

Tom Pook, of Shrewsbury, rode for Rhino Velo in the support race.

Mr Lawrence, who supported the riders during the event, said: “It was a hugely successful event and we have been inundated with messages from riders encouraging us to hold it again next year.

“We are definitely pleased with how the Rhino Velo Race Team competed as they finished third overall in the team classification and there were notable results such as Liam’s win on the final stage, Kirk’s third place in the time trial and Chris’s seventh on the second stage. There are definitely opportunities for improvement but we are pleased with our first effort.”