Busy week for Over 50s Cricket in Shropshire

An England call up, and a hat-trick – it’s been quite a week for Over 50s Cricket in Shropshire.

The England call has come for Shifnal opening bowler Calvin Priest who has been selected in the squad for the inaugural Over 50s World Cup to be played in Australia in November and December.

And the ‘all bowled’ hat-trick was claimed by Sunny Shah as the highlight of the Over 50s 2nd XI’s thrilling win over Warwickshire in their first-ever game.

Shropshire Over 50s were just edged out by Wales in a final over thriller at Swansea in their first league game of the season.

After being put into bat, they made a solid start thanks to openers Ed Home (37) and Tony Parton (36) as they reached 75 before the first wicket fell.

But then a number of batsmen got in and then got out as Shropshire were dismissed for 179 with skipper Bryan Jones and Chris Dirkin both hitting 25 and Darren Shimmons 21.

A fantastic opening spell from England new boy Calvin Priest then put Wales on the back foot as he claimed 3-15 from his nine overs.

With Neil Lorimer also picking up a wicket, Wales were tottering on 49-4, and spinner Mike Griffiths then picked up a wicket and was instrumental in a run out as they were reduced to 98-6.

But then Shropshire were unable to pick up another wicket and in a tense finish, Wales claimed a four-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

Spokesman Martin Chambers said: “Shropshire can look back on several ‘if onlys’ in this match – the failure to capitalise on a great start, not batting all 45 overs and bowling too many wides (and extra balls), particularly in the last 10 overs.

“But whichever way you look at it, the Wales captain batted well to see the game through.”

The 2nd XI took on Warwickshire at Sentinel – and came away with a six-run victory in a game which went down to the very last ball.

Skipper Keith Higgins won the toss and decided to bat on a sunny afternoon, and the foundations for the Shropshire total were laid by opener Ian Walker (41) and No 3 Martin Chambers (45).

The acceleration at the end of the innings saw Sunny Shah hitting a number of boundaries in his unbeaten 23 as Shropshire finished on 152-4 from their 40 overs.

In the Warwickshire reply, Steve Evenett and Dave Tunks were rewarded for tight opening spells with a wicket apiece. Jon Ashton kept things in check and picked up an important wicket to finish with 1-27.

Ian Slater then got to work picking up the vital wicket of Warwickshire No 3 Mohammad Younas who had hit 59, well caught by skipper Higgins, on his way to 2-29 from his allocation.

But it was the reintroduction of spinner Shah which proved pivotal.

With the game in the balance and 27 needed off the last five overs, he picked up a hat-trick in the 36th over – all bowled ¬– as Warwickshire slumped to 126-8.

A fantastic penultimate over by Slater which yielded only one run meant Warwickshire needed 16 from the last over.

Despite a towering six from the second ball, Shah held his never and claimed his fourth wicket with the final delivery as wicket-keeper Walker’s second stumping of the game saw Shropshire to victory by six runs.

Report by Dave Ballinger