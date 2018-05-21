Taster days launched for new Saturday gymnastics club for girls and boys

A series of taster days is being launched for a brand new Saturday gymnastics club which is being run by one of the UK’s top schools for gymnastics.

The recreational gym club, which will take place in the state-of-the-art sports hall at Adcote School, Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, will be open to both girls and boys aged 4 to 11.

The new club will give youngsters a real introduction to gymnastics led by qualified coaches and former national schools gymnastics champions.

Adcote has developed such a formidable national reputation for gymnastics over the last four years that it prompted the school to launch the Saturday club and open up more opportunities in the sport for children in the wider community.

Headteacher Diane Browne said she was delighted to announce the taster sessions in advance of the official club launch in September.

“As a school we are passionate about gymnastics and are lucky to have some very talented coaches in the sport. Our young gymnasts perform at a high level and regularly achieve team and individual top medals in major school competitions around the country,” she said.

“We wanted to show our commitment to strengthening the sport by launching this new gym club and making our excellent facilities available to both boys and girls in the wider community of Shropshire and Mid Wales.”

The first taster days will be held on Thursday May 31, Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2 followed by further days in July.

On May 31 children aged 4 to 6 are invited to the first session, from 1pm to 2.30pm and ages 7 to 11 to the second session, from 2.45pm to 4.15pm. Taster sessions on Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2 will be held from 10am to 11.30am for 4 to 6-year-olds and 11.45am to 1.15pm for 7 to 11-year-olds.

Further taster days will be held on Tuesday July 10, Saturday July 14, Tuesday July 17 and Saturday July 21 with sessions for ages 4 to 6 from 10am to 11.30am and for ages 7 to 11 from 11.45am to 1.15pm.

The sessions will be led by experienced and fully qualified coach Kellie Roberts and former schools gymnastics champions Claudia Nixson and Bradley Curtis in the Adcote Sports Hall.

Places for the Taster Days are limited so people are urged to book in advance with the School Office on 01939 260202.