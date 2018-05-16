Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend

This weekend sees the arrival of the Midland Hill Climb Championship to Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury.

A capacity entry list includes over 20 varied Lotus sports and racing cars taking part in the very popular Paul Matty Sports Cars Lotus Championship, competing in separate events on both days.

Members of Hagley Car Club, organisers of events at Loton Park, will be competing for points in the Allswage Loton Park Championship, with three different lasses for beginners through to more experienced drivers.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be separate meetings for classic, saloon, sports and racing cars with practice and qualifying in the morning followed by timed competition runs in program order in the afternoon.

Competitors in the Midland Championship will have their practice runs on Saturday and then timed competition runs on the Sunday, with a run-off for the fastest cars at the end of both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Shropshire entrants include Richard Summers of Tenbury Wells, Nick Tart of Morville, Graham Wynn of Shifnal, Peter Taylor of Whitchurch, Andrew Howson of Rodington, Steve Morgan of Whittington, Bernie Kevill of Ludlow and Jonathan Varley of Wellington.