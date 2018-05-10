Former LTA president to officially open new Bridgnorth courts during Great British Tennis Weekend

Cathie Sabin, Shropshire’s former Lawn Tennis Association president, will officially open Bridgnorth Tennis Club’s new courts during the first Great British Tennis Weekend of 2018.

Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Recreation Ground – last year’s regional winner of the British Tennis community venue award – is among the other county venues taking part in this weekend’s initiative, introduced by the LTA in 2013 to entice more people to play tennis.

A number of Shropshire clubs have signed up to open their doors to their local communities as an opportunity to showcase just what they can offer potential new members of all ages.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “This is a free event for families as well as individuals, a chance to pop along to a local club and see just what’s on offer.

“From mini tennis for the little ones to cardio tennis for those keen to get the blood pumping, this is an ideal opportunity to get involved.

“It’s also a chance for those who are just looking for a social knockabout to meet the volunteers at local clubs and see just what opportunities there are for them.

“Rackets and balls will be provided, so whether you’ve never picked up a racket before or you’re a seasoned regular, there is certainly much fun to be had.”

Bridgnorth Tennis Club will be running a busy programme of activities between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, with Cathie Sabin, whose time as LTA president coincided with Great Britain memorably winning the Davis Cup, officially opening the new courts at 10am.

There are also a host of activities on Saturday at Market Drayton Tennis Club (10am-4pm), Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club (12.30-4.30pm), Newport’s Boughey Gardens (1-3pm), Telford Tennis Centre (1.30-3pm) and Whitchurch’s Hollies Tennis Club (2-4pm).

Then on Sunday it’s the turn of Tilstock Tennis Club (12-4pm), Broseley Tennis Club (2-4pm) and Monkmoor Recreation Ground (12-3pm) to host Great British Tennis Weekend events.

“We’re relaunching the community programme at Monkmoor to tie in with the Great British Tennis Weekend,” added chairman Kerr. “It coincides with Kids Fest at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park the following weekend, which has been very successful for us in the past, so we will look to signpost local people to Monkmoor.

“We run a seasonal programme there from the beginning of May to the end of October and, similar to last year, we’ll place a coach at Monkmoor to run sessions.

“We will set up a monthly membership priced very affordably at £9.99, or £20 for a family, which will mean they can drop in for the three organised activity sessions each week and at any other time to play.”

Participants are welcome to just turn up at any of the local venues staging Great British Tennis Weekend events.

You can also book online in advance by entering your postcode to find your local club at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays