Bridgnorth golfer wins Coventry Open

Two members of Bridgnorth Golf Club, Callum Brown and Conor White, entered into Coventry Golf Club’s prestigious Midland Order of Merit open scratch singles tournament playing for ‘The Fingham Bowl’.

The competition is played over 36 holes and drew a field of 71 players.

The course was in really good condition, and good weather conditions, but due to the perfect grass growing conditions the greens started to seed over as the day went on, so were not as predictable as they were in the morning round.

Conor White had a fantastic morning round shooting 4 under parr, but not as good in the afternoon and when he over hit off the tee on the dog leg 17th and lost a shot chipping out, but Conor kept composed and holed a 25 feet long downhill double breaking putt, to keep his 2 shot lead going down the last. Conor finished 5 under overall to come first and win the Fingham Bowl by two shots.

Callum Brown was 1 under in the morning round and one over in the afternoon, which gave him level parr, which put him joint 6th overall.

Conor said that he had never played the course before, so was grateful to his playing partners, who had played the course many times and gave him helpful information and made the whole day a very enjoyable experience.

Article by: Mike Purnell