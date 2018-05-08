Shropshire student celebrates national golf tournament win

A Shropshire student is celebrating after winning a national golf tournament – finishing 10 strokes ahead of his nearest rival.

Dylan Jones, a Year 10 student at Ellesmere College, took first place in the British Schools Golf Northern Links Open at the challenging Fleetwood Golf Club in Lancashire.

The competition is part of the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) qualifiers that are held throughout the year.

Dylan joined Ellesmere College Golf Academy at the start of Year 9, which gives access to a full and rounded golf education covering all aspects of the game.

Harry Orr, golf liaison at the academy, said: “Dylan totally mastered the course to record one of the lowest gross scores the course has witnessed. He beat the nearest player by 10 strokes, taking only 30 putts over 18 holes.

“He displayed a great calmness in his game and many other spectators commented upon his control and focus.”

Dylan said: “The golf academy at Ellesmere was a real attraction for me coming to the college and from day one I have really been supported by all staff in my academic and golf development.

“My game and confidence has really increased and to win this tournament is really leasing as it shows I am making the right progress for my game.”

Established in 2006, the ISGA runs a series of events for schools throughout the UK. In 2011 the British Schools & Colleges tour was set up to allow teams from all schools and colleges in the UK to take part in a national event.

The excellent facilities at Ellesmere include a CONGU certified nine-hole golf course, an artificial putting green and access to strength, conditioning, fitness and cardiovascular gyms, on campus, supervised by a fitness coach; all areas that have helped Dylan’s golf progress this year.

The Golf Programme provides a professional platform for pupils to take their golf to a higher level whilst undertaking academic studies.

The full-time programme gives a minimum six hour’s supervised tuition a week, including video analysis, long and short game development, on course observation and fitness.

All tuition is provided by PGA golf professional James Davies. The purpose of the programme is to enhance the excellent provision for participation in sport that exists at Ellesmere and to allow individual pupils to experience a unique approach to their academic and sporting talents to a level not normally supported in schools.

The golf academy sits alongside six other academy areas, with each having representation from County to International level and beyond.