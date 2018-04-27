Student tees off to golf success within the first month of the season

A golf-loving student at Shrewsbury Colleges Group has already started this year on a high and it’s only the beginning of the 2018 season.

Connor Jones, 17, from Newtown, has been playing golf since he was ten years old. He started at his local golf course in Newtown, but his passion for the sport took him to Aberdovery Golf Club, which is an hour journey from his home. Now, all that hard work is paying off and he is soaring in the under 18s golfing world.

In March he was one of just eight players selected to play for Wales U18s against Ireland U18s. This competition was a combination of singles and doubles matches, with Connor winning two out of his three and Wales finishing as the victors.

A few weeks ago Connor headed up to Scotland to play in the Scottish Boys’ Open Championship. This ran over three days, with competitors taking on 72 holes. A whopping 144 boys from all over the world entered this competition and Connor successfully finished in the top 30.

His most recent achievement was back on his home turf when he became the Central Wales Boys’ Champion 2018. Connor competed against 60 other players on 36 holes, finishing off in first place. He gained the title of Champion and scooped the trophy.

Connor said: “I have gained a lot of experience and confidence out of all these matches, which is great for the season ahead. Taking part in these games also helps towards my College PE coursework, which is amazing. I have to show I compete at a high level and that is evident in these international competitions.

“I really enjoy doing Physical Education at A Level because it is a pathway to my future career aspirations, which is biomechanics. It’s an interesting, enjoyable and fun subject.”

Craig Roberts, PE Teacher, said: “Connor is doing some amazing things in his spare time. The effort he puts in to his golf is brilliant and all of us at Shrewsbury Colleges Group are proud of his achievements so far. All of this will be put into his practical portfolio to further support a positive practical mark. With more competitions coming up soon we are wishing him the best of luck.”