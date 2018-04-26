Double regional success for Shropshire in British Tennis Awards

Two of Shropshire’s British Tennis Awards county winners have now been recognised further afield by scooping prestigious regional prizes.

Tennis Shropshire’s Fun Competitions, organised by county vice-chairman Simon Jones, has been selected as the winner of the Competition of the Year for the Midlands.

There’s also good news for Monkmoor Recreation Ground after the Shrewsbury venue – led by Josh Price, manager of the tennis programme there – was named as Community Venue of the Year for the region.

The victorious local double means Shropshire is represented as part of 50 volunteers, coaches, officials and venues selected as regional winners for the invaluable role they play in creating opportunies for people to get on court.

Launched in 2015 with the help of Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE and Britain’s leading tennis charity the Tennis Foundation, the British Tennis Awards are in place to thank those supporting the grassroots of the game.

A record-breaking total of 1,460 nominations were cast last autumn, before county winners – in Shropshire’s case at an awards dinner at The Shrewsbury Club in November – were revealed. Those winners were then whittled down to 50 regional winners for the East, South East, South West, Midlands and North.

Simon and Josh will collect regional awards during the prestigious Nature Valley Birmingham Classic women’s tennis tournament at Edgbaston Priory Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 19. Apart from having the chance to watch world class tennis, they will also be invited to enjoy afternoon tea.

The Monkmoor Recreation Ground and Tennis Shropshire’s Fun Competitions will go forward to national judging in their categories, with the eventual winners announced at an official awards ceremony at Wimbledon on July 3.

Simon said: “The idea for the fun competitions came from seeing lots going on for performance players and not so much going on for recreational junior players.

“Many children were being coached every week but not playing matches, so this has helped change that. This was not about finding the next county champion, but more about keeping children in the game and, in time, perhaps becoming more and more involved with their local clubs.

“The first year we had 121 entires for 13 fun competitions and that increased last year to 194 entries in 25 competitions. Some children have come back to tennis as a result and some have then decided to go on and play in the County Championships.

“This regional award came as a surprise and I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s for every child, every parent and every club that’s helped me.”

Josh added he was equally delighted to hear that Monkmoor Recreation Ground had been successful in being named as the region’s Community Venue of the Year.

Tennis Shropshire worked closely with Shrewsbury Town Council to re-establish a tennis programme at Monkmoor, with funding provided to totally revamp three of the venue’s courts.

Josh said: “Our goal was all about participation and getting as many people as possible, children and adults, playing at Monkmoor. We had about 80 people take part last summer.

“Several parents came along to the sessions and said that the work done to the courts was amazing. They had grown up in the Monkmoor area and remembered the courts were rack and ruin, so it was nice to hear them comment about how impressive the facilities are for the local community now.

“It’s fantastic that Monkmoor has been recognised with a regional award. We’re now looking forward at running different drop in sessions with lots of options for people to pay a small monthly amount and to be able to come two or three times a week to different sessions for children and adults at the same time.”