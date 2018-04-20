Wem duo crowned county over-50s mixed doubles champs for the first time

Ian James and Louise Fisher proved a winning combination as they were crowned Tennis Shropshire mixed doubles over-50s champions for the first time.

The Wem duo emerged victorious from a field of 12 pairs at The Shrewsbury Club, getting the better of Adam Davison and Jill Middleton 7-6, 7-6 in a close final.

The eventual champions had earlier been taken to a championship tie break in the semi-finals before edging past the strong challenge of Mike Shaw and Renuka Elliot 3-6, 7-5, taking the tie break spoils 10-8.

The runners-up had also impressed in their last four clash by knocking out top seeds Rob Rue and Jane Williams, courtesy of another championship tie break, as they prevailed 1-6, 6-4 (10-4).

A tournament which delivered a host of close matches also featured a championship tie break triumph in the quarter finals as Rue and Williams were made to go the distance before overcoming Dave Williams and Fiona Jones from Market Drayton.

The 35 and over age group was equally competitive with seven pairs battling it out – with defending champions Damon Airey and Sophie Daley successfully retaining their title after edging two championship tie breaks.

They had to hit back from a set down to beat Mikaela Sales and Jon Cornes 2-6, 6-3 (10-7) in the semi-finals.

Then the final followed a similar script as they dug deep to beat David Stuckley and Sarah Breese 3-6, 6-1 (10-4).

Second seeds Andy Tellwright and Gemma Cordingly – who had earlier beaten Charlie Home and Nicola Willicombe in a championship tie break – lost 6-3, 6-1 to Stuckley and Breese in the other last four tie.

Liz Boyle, who organised the popular mixed doubles event with Merill Holt, said: “The quality of tennis in both age groups was excellent.”

Tennis Shropshire vice-chairman Simon Jones presented the trophies.