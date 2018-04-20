Shropshire runners to take part in the London Marathon

Runners from across Shropshire will be taking part in this Sunday’s London Marathon.

More than 40,000 people, including some of the world’s leading athletes and a range of celebrities, will run in the event, which will be officially started by The Queen at 10am.

Bridgnorth Running Club is fielding seven members, Gemma Brown, Lauren Draper, Bill Hammerton, Jennie Oxley, Matt Spinks, Martin Summers and Nina Twigger, as well as Bridgnorth legend and honorary club member Dana Power, are all representing Bridgnorth.

Club chairman Scott Mathers said: “We are very proud to have seven members taking part in this year’s London Marathon – it is the strongest showing in our club history.

“All of them have been training hard and we know they will do us proud. In addition some of them are raising thousands of pounds for charity by competing.”

Shropshire firefighter Kat Frost is swapping the streets of Clun for the roads of the UKs capital, Kat received her coveted marathon place after applying to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Kat was among 40 UK firefighters who applied to the charity for a place in the world famous race with just 13 being successful. She has already raised £4,000 from friends, family and work colleagues via her Just Giving page on the internet along with numerous cake sales at Clun and Shrewsbury fire stations.

The former nursery nurse, works as a barmaid at the Sun Inn, and is one of Clun Fire Station’s “on call” firefighters.

Two Telford College tutors Sarah Painter and Chris Davies will both be making their debuts in the iconic race. Sarah is running for The Outward Bound Trust whilst Chris is running for Pandas foundation.

Three fundraisers from The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will tackle the 26.2 miles of the London Marathon.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the Children’s Ward at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), along with the Shaw Trust, will benefit from the efforts of Naomi Atkin, Ceri Crabbe and Nicky Brierley.

Marathon first-timer, Andy Griffiths will be running to raise funds for the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

He said: “I’ve never run a marathon before so to add to this challenge, I’m aiming to run it in under four hours. This is going to be a huge effort from me, not only on race day but from now and the months leading up to the big day.

“Early morning runs in the rain and cold throughout the winter will be the hardest part. Spare a thought for me on a Saturday night whilst enjoying a few beers or a bottle of wine, I’ll be sober ready for a long run on a Sunday morning!”

Also running 26.2 miles around the capital is The Furniture Scheme’s Social Inclusion Manager Gill Pitt.

Gill aims to raise £3,000 for the charity – and she never thought she’d be doing a running challenge. She went for one short jog in 2015 but only seriously took up running as a hobby in 2016 in a bid to lose weight, become fit and make friends. But she’s now firmly been bitten by the running bug.

The self-confessed former couch potato has since completed four half marathons, more than 50 parkruns (weekly 5k timed runs) and a fair few 10ks too.

All of the money Gill raises will be used to help disadvantaged families across South Shropshire.