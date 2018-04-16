Awards recognition beckons for innovative Shropshire primary schools

Shropshire primary schools which have developed creative and innovative ways of boosting sport and physical activity are being urged to put themselves forward for an award.

The Primary PE & School Sport Premium Awards are designed to recognise schools which are making creative use of the grant from the Government.

Every primary school in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin which receives the funding is entitled to enter one of three categories – for physical activity and health-enhancing initiatives, whole school improvement, or up-skilling staff.

Last year, Clee Hill Community Academy and Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School of Bayston Hill won county awards to qualify for the regional finals – and Clee Hill went on to take the West Midlands title as well.

Harry Cade, Engagement Manager for Education and Families at county sports partnership Energize which organises the local round of the contest, said: “It’s a fabulous chance to fly the flag for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin education on a wider stage.

“These awards recognise schools that have innovated and endeavoured to provide improved outcomes for pupils, by using their Primary PE and School Sport Premium funding.

“Schools have to demonstrate innovation – delivering something ground-breaking which other schools could learn from.

“And crucially, they also have to provide evidence of how their actions are having a positive impact on pupils which they could carry forward to their time at secondary school.”

The deadline for all nominations is May 5, with county winners announced on May 21, and judging for the West Midlands finals beginning the following week.

Harry said: “Nominations can be made by either the school, a teacher or governor, parent, or any other partner such as the local authority, an academy sponsor, games organiser or coaching organisation.

“Applications should explain how the school has measured the impact of their work, and where possible be backed up with quotes or testimonials from teachers, pupils or parents.

“Judges will be looking for evidence of how a school has delivered something above and beyond the existing PE and sport programme which is ground breaking and original, and which others can learn from.

“They will also be considering how sustainable a project might be in the event of the Primary PE & School Sport Premium being no longer available.”

For entry details, see https://energizestw.org.uk/lead/schools-2/primary-school-sport-premium/primary-pe-sport-premium-awards/