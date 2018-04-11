Sparring show raises over £2,000 for expanding Shropshire boxing club

A Shropshire boxing club celebrated its upcoming move to new premises with a spectacular sparring show, featuring 24 boxers.

An audience of 200 packed into Albrighton Sports and Social Club to see the Bright Star Boxing Academy event.

The club, which has been based at a gym in Cosford for the past two years, is planning to relocate to its own premises at the Old Smithfield Industrial Estate in Shifnal later this year.

It staged the Albrighton event as both a showcase and a fundraiser, and managed to add just over £2,000 to its coffers.

In addition to 12 sparring bouts, a number of items of boxing memorabilia were up for auction, including a pair of gloves signed by world super middleweight champion George Groves.

The current IBO continental middleweight champion, Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson, also attended the event and gave a speech.

Joe Lockley, from the boxing club, who is also the engagement manager for youth and community at county sports partnership Energize, said: “It was a fantastic evening, and staff at the social club said it was the busiest night they could remember.

“We wanted to stage an event which would bring the whole community together, and feel it was a great success for such a small village.”

He added: “Some of the boxers who sparred at the show – and some of the volunteers who helped out – had been referred to us by the police, and have changed their lives through boxing.

“This is why we want to move on to the next level by getting our own premises. We have outgrown our current facility, and want to be able to hold sessions every day.”

The club is hoping that, subject to planning permission, it will be able to move into its new premises from the start of May.

Anyone keen to support the club’s fundraising efforts can make a donation through https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brightstarboxing. The club is also on the lookout for a sponsor.