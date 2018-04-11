Lilleshall Hall Golf Club Captains support local charities

This year’s Captains at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club drove into office and nominated Two Charities that the Club will support during the year.

The Captain, Nick Collins, Lady Captain, Meg Jones and Junior Captain, Luke Blocksidge chose Antibiotic Research UK and The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to support this year. They will be leading a range of club activities throughout the year to raise funds for both these causes.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club saw three new Captains drive into office today. The Captains of the Club are figureheads for the year, encouraging members to participate in a wide range of golf competitions and activities throughout the year. Many of these activities raise money for an elected charity.

The new Captains of Lilleshall Hall Golf Club drove into office by each hitting a golf ball down the first hole, symbolic of starting in the competition that used to be played to determine the Captain of the Club.

Nick Collins is this year’s Captain. He joined Lilleshall Hall Golf Club in 2011 and has a handicap of 13. “I began playing golf because I’ve always been competitive from football and rugby to board games. The great thing about golf is that you are always challenging yourself to improve and it’s a sport that requires mental strength as well as good technique. It’s also a great social sport and there’s nothing better than chatting to the people you are playing with, you make great friends on a golf course,” said Nick

Nick will be leading the club in a wide range of activities both on and off the course. A major club competition to coincide with the Ryder Cup will be one of the year’s golfing highlights together with a wide range of social activities. “Antibiotic Research UK is a charity close to my heart as they have given a lot of support to my family recently. They aim to support the development of effective treatments and improve the quality of life for patients with antibiotic resistant infections and we want to raise a few thousand pounds to help them.”

Meg Jones is this year’s Lady Captain. Meg, her father and husband have all been members of Lilleshall and Meg was delighted when she was nominated to Captain the Ladies section of the Club this year. “I want to encourage more girls to play golf and getting more women playing golf in 2018. The interest from young girls in playing golf is growing and it’s a fun and challenging sport,” said Meg.

Meg will be supporting The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund this year following requests from two members of the club who have received treatment there. “The charity has recently launched an appeal to raise £1.25 million by June 2019 to celebrate 40 years of making a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and mid Wales. This money will be used to invest in equipment to detect cancers and provide early diagnosis, provide information and support for people with cancer, and actively engage in public awareness campaigns. I’m looking forward to supporting this excellent cause throughout the year,” said Meg.

Luke Blocksidge is this year’s Junior Captain. He is a keen young golfer who has been playing golf at county level since he was 11. “I’m looking forward to this year and getting more young people playing golf. This is often seen as a sport for old people and not enough young people realise it’s a fun sport with opportunities to build a career in if you are good enough. Professional golfers on tour can earn as much as professional footballers. I’m hoping that our junior section will grow this year and I’m looking forward to us all having a lot of fun out on the golf course,” said Luke.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club is looking forward to an enjoyable year of excellent golf with their new Captains leading the Club’s activities, welcoming new members and people keen to take up golf. “We are looking forward to a great year of fun playing golf and raising valuable funds for a charity that improves the lives of people with incurable illnesses and their families,” concludes Nick.