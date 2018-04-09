Shropshire cycling team hits top spots in major race

A Shropshire cycling team has ridden to success over the Easter weekend after its riders placed in the top five slots of several stages during their first major race of the season.

Members of Rhino Velo Race Team, run by Chris Pook of Estate Agents Cooper Green Pooks and Ben Lawrence of Beaumont Lawrence Chartered Insurance Brokers, headed to Ireland to take part in the Ras Mumhan, a four day stage race in the ‘Ring of Kerry’ over the Easter weekend.

The team also sported its brand new kit, supplied by Italian clothing company, Sportful, for the first time and the team leader placed fourth overall in the general classification with the team third in the team classification.

The kit is sponsored by Beaumont Lawrence, Cooper Green Pooks, Rhino Velo Pyrenees and Holohan Coaching.

The Ras Mumhan team was made up of Matthew Garthwaite, 32, from Newport, Ollie Hayward, 21 from Ludlow, Kirk Vickers, 24 from Whitchurch, and Chris Pook, 35, from Shrewsbury, and Callum Fergusson, age 22, from Halesowen. Callum was a late edition after team captain, Liam Holohan, was struck down with illness 48 hours before the event.

The Ras Mumhan is an intense race consisting of 180 riders in five man teams.

Mr Pook said: “We were thrilled with how our riders did during the race. Kirk placed fourth on stage one, which is a huge achievement for him and testament to a lot of effort over the tough winter months.

“Kirk’s result on stage one got us off to a great start as we had gone into the event feeling a bit flat with Liam’s late withdrawal.

“Fortunately, Callum slotted in very well and is an upbeat character who wasn’t fazed by the challenge having done plenty of top level European U23 races over the last few years.”

Mr Pook said Stage 2 was 130 hilly kilometres from Listowel to Athea.

He said: “It was a nervy and particularly hectic in the first 25km with everyone fighting for position.

“Matthew rode superbly to take fourth which set him nicely going into the decisive queen stage. The team sat third overall and Callum was second in the ‘King of the Mountains’ classification after steadily accumulating points over the first two stages with some excellent climbing.”

Ollie took a fifth on stage three, which was the most difficult stage as it was held over 100 miles in zero degrees and high winds.

He also came fourth overall in the under 23 classification, which shows a big step forward from this time last year and bodes well for his season.

Matthew and Callum finished closed behind in the second group on the road which cemented Matthew’s position in fourth on the overall, just four seconds down on the leader. Chris crashed out of the race after being brought down in a crash affecting several riders.

The final stage was a tight, tactical affair and the course relatively flat, but for a short punchy climb through the town of Killorglin that is repeated nine times.

Matthew, Callum, Kirk and Ollie all rode well and finished safely in the bunch with placings hardly changing on the overall.

Mr Pook said: “It was an excellent weekend of racing. It was very tough but all the coaching which Liam has provided us with came in great use and the race has really set us up for our upcoming races.”

Rhino Velo is sponsored in 2018 by Cooper Green Pooks, Doppio Protection, Beaumont Lawrence, Holohan Coaching and Rhino Velo Pyrenees.