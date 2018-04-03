Shropshire schools triumph at latest School Games mini-festival

More than 400 secondary school students took part in the latest round of Shropshire Homes School Games county finals.

Wrekin College and Old Hall School in Telford hosted the hockey, netball, rugby and sports hall athletics finals, with the titles spread around the county.

Shrewsbury High School were the biggest winners, taking both the year seven and year eight girls’ netball titles.

In the key stage three hockey competition, Ellesmere College won the girls’ contest, while the boys’ competition was won by Meole Brace.

Charlton School from Telford was victorious in the year seven boys’ rugby competition, and Oldbury Wells from Bridgnorth took the year nine and 10 girls’ rugby title.

In sportshall athletics, Idsall School of Shifnal took the year seven and eight boys’ title, Abraham Darby of Telford won the year seven and eight girls’ competition, and Shrewsbury Academy topped the key stage three sportsability standings.

The Shropshire Homes School Games are organised by county sports partnership Energize, with teams representing one of six areas – two from Telford, plus North Shropshire, South Shropshire, East Shropshire, and Shrewsbury.

A series of mini-festivals are held throughout the year at a range of venues across Shropshire – this was the second secondary schools mini-festival of 2017/18.

Harry Cade, youth sport manager at Energize, said: “It was another excellent day of competition. We had a total of 430 students taking part in the nine events, representing 27 different schools.”

Idsall School in Shifnal will be hosting the next round of secondary school finals on June 26. Before that, the orienteering final for key stage three students will be held in the Carding Mill Valley on June 15.