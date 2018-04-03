It’s been a good year for Cricket Shropshire on and off the pitch, but tinged with sadness, the annual meeting heard.

Chairman Keith Higgins said there had been notable successes on the playing field, with lots of changes as the Board adapts to a number of new initiatives launched by the ECB to encourage participation and growth of the game.

And Board Director of Finance David Blofield reported a small surplus in the accounts.

But Keith added: “It has been a particularly upsetting year in terms of the number of colleagues, players, ex-players, administrators and above all friends who we have lost from the cricketing fraternity across the county.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the clubs, families and friends who have suffered such a loss. We remember every one of them for their contribution to Shropshire Cricket over the years.”

He said it was a transition period for the Board with a new County Partnership Agreement due to be introduced in January 2019.

“Cricket as a sport has identified the challenges it has for the future and as a result a number of initiatives have evolved around ‘Cricket Unleashed”.

“Going forward, as a Board, our main aim is to support clubs and schools with ‘feet on the ground’, within the resources we have, to assist them with growing and delivering cricket.”

He thanked the Board’s partnership organisations, including the County club, leagues, Coaches Association, for their hard work, and also all the volunteers and supporters across Shropshire.

“Without them we simply would not have the game to play and enjoy,” he added.

Lead officer and Director of Recreational Cricket Adrian Collins said the ECB’s Cricket Unleashed strategy had driven the Board’s activity, with participation and growth top of the agenda.

This had led to a focus on youth, growth and clubs and facilities. Highlights included the introduction of All Stars Cricket for youngsters aged 5-8, Women’s Softball Festivals and Under 9 Festivals.

Just these three initiatives had seen 850 people involved, many of them new to the game.

“It has been a high-pressure year with a lot of new things such as All Stars and a new direction from the ECB. Considering where we were in in the autumn of 2016, what we have achieved is a credit to everyone involved.

“The new CPA will be about getting everyone involved in cricket in the county working together for the good of the game.

“Clubs are top of our list of priorities. We want vibrant cricket clubs to be at the heart of their communities ¬– without them there is not cricket.”

Director of Cricket John Foster highlighted the winter and summer activities of the Board, with over 400 boys and girls involved in coaching and development over the winter period.

Over 200 fixtures including festivals and district matches were arranged in 2017 – with results showing an upward trend.

There was notable success for both the Under 11 Boys and Girls, and the Under 14 Boys had a great season which included winning the prestigious Taunton Festival against some of the First Class counties.

“Our sides are fortunate to play on some of the best grounds in the county. To have the support of the clubs, tea ladies, coaches, managers, umpires, scorers and groundsmen is something that we must make sure is noted and appreciated.”

He congratulated Dillon Pennington on his performances for England Under 19s at the World Cup in New Zealand, and his contract with Worcestershire, and Xavi Clarke, Peter Clark and Mitchell Stanley who have been given places on the Worcestershire Academy.

On the girls’ side, Lara Jones, Ashleigh Heath, Nyah Edwards and Ellie Micklewright are involved in the West Midlands regional Development Centre while Millie Home is training with Loughborough Ligtning.

John said: “These are flagship achievements by some of our Shropshire cricketers, and highlight the player pathway for some of our younger cricketers to aspire to.

He also highlighted the closer links between the Board and Shropshire County Cricket Club through the Development Squad and the Emerging Player Programme as part of the pathway for all Shropshire cricketers.

During the meeting Davie Blofield was re-elected to the Board, while Louise Pugh also joined the Board.

Report by Dave Ballinger