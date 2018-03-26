Loton Park season opener set for this Sunday

The first event of the speed hill climbing season takes place at Loton Park, Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue, this Sunday and admission to spectators is totally free.

A wide range of classic, sports, saloon and racing cars will be competing against the clock up the tight and demanding tarmac course through the deer park of stately Loton Park at Alberbury, north west of Shrewsbury.

Twenty cars are entered into the Aldon Automotive Sports Cars Classic Championship, being guests for the event, with classic examples from Lotus, TVR, Reliant, Brabham and MG competing.

The event is a round of the Midland Speed Championship and also the Allswage Loton Park Championship for members of venue organisers Hagley Car Club, with handicap classes in three categories for beginners to experienced drivers, with reigning champion Peta Marshall of Shrewsbury beginning the defence of her title in the Fisher Fury sports car.

Several new driver and car combinations will be making their debut and many new local drivers are entered, including Tom Seymour of Bridgnorth in a Lotus Seven, Hayden Fraser of Shrewsbury in a Citroen C4, Peter Taylor of Whitchurch in a Porsche Boxster, Richard Weaver of Ludlow in Van Diemen, Chris Wright of Telford in a Ford Escort and Kevin Whittle of Llanymynech in a Lotus Europa.

The action starts at 9am with practice and qualifying followed by timed competitive runs in programme order with full commentary, together with parking and catering facilities.