Applications invited from Shropshire youngsters for Tennis Futures programme

Tennis Shropshire’s popular Tennis Futures programme is inviting applications from youngsters to sign up for this year’s scheme – with the closing date this weekend.

It’s an exciting opportunity for local teenagers keen on tennis to get more involved with the county’s governing body.

It can also act as a useful starting point for youngsters keen to pursue a career in coaching.

The Tennis Futures programme, sponsored by Deloitte, is open to boys and girls aged between 14 and 18 – with 20 spaces available each year.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “The programme is a combination of attending core activities delivered by our partners Inspire2coach and volunteering in tennis.

“That can be where the participants already play and also at Tennis Shropshire events throughout the county, with the hours that youngsters put in signed off by their mentor.

“Tennis Futures offers free training to help young people volunteer at their local club and it’s an opportunity to be part of a small team of fellow youngsters helping Tennis Shropshire to get more people playing more often.

“Those who sign up are given a uniform to be part of the Tennis Shropshire team and we see this as the first step to a career in coaching.

“We can support our Tennis Futures participants after completion of this programme with mentoring and financial support with Level 1 coaching.”

A number of Tennis Futures events will be held at The Shrewsbury Club in the coming months. It will start with an introduction to the programme and a how to run a competition workshop in April.

There is also the opportunity to get involved with Tennis Shropshire activities at a host of events throughout the summer, including Kids Fest in Telford and Shrewsbury, Great British Tennis Weekends and the National Wheelchair Championships.

Youngsters able to commit to a minimum of three core activity dates, plus five volunteer dates, can apply to be part of Tennis Futures by emailing Nigel Hunter at nigel@inspire2coach.co.uk

The closing date for applications is this Saturday, March 31.