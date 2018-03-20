Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do instructor praised as students pass colour belt grading

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do instructor Anna Bradford has praised four of her students after they passed a colour belt grading.

The four were tested by Sixth Degree Black Belt Mr Jason Burgess, who travelled from Wells near Bristol to conduct the grading.

Adult student Tom Hardwidge was promoted to green belt with an enviable A-grade pass, displaying a standard consistently above that expected for his current grade.

Jack Childs was also promoted to green belt, and despite being under the weather on the day, he maintained an excellent level of effort to show his best taekwondo performance to date.

Meanwhile, this was the first grading for Phoebe Hadley, after joining the club only in January, and for Oliver Jones. Oliver is the first student to graduate from Mini Masters, Miss Bradford’s after-school club, and now he has a yellow stripe belt.

The club also put forward three black belts for assessment feedback. Mr Burgess said that he was “pretty impressed” and that they showed a “very high standard”.

David Rowley, Dylan Parkes and Aubrey Round will grade for their 1st, 2nd and 3rd Degree Black Belts respectively, next month.

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do train at Oldbury Wells School on Mondays and Thursdays and offer a free trial for new students.