Shropshire hosts Armed Forces premier football competition

Two Shropshire football grounds hosted the Armed Forces premier football competition, the Inter Services Championships on Wednesday 14th March.

Shrewsbury Town FC was again turned into the home of Royal Air Force football when the RAF played their home Inter Service Championship fixture against the British Army. The Montgomery Waters Meadow, through the kind permission of Chairman, Roland Wycherley, has become the home of the RAF for these prestigious fixtures.

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, the match was preceded by pre-match entertainment provided by the Band of the RAF College Cranwell (The Band appeared by permission of the Air Force Board of the Defence Council) as well as the match ball being delivered by a helicopter from the Military Flying Training Squadron at RAF Shawbury, flown by Lt Cdr Jon Dufton. The helicopter, a brand new Juno Helicopter, landed on the pitch prior to the game before proceeding on a training flight. The fixture attracted a crowd of around 600 people and saw the RAF take an early lead. On the night, however, the Army were too strong, winning the game 4-1 and, in doing so, taking the 2018 Inter Services Trophy, the Constantinople Cup.

Prior to the Men’s game, the RAF Ladies took on the Army Ladies at The New Saints FC, at Park Hall near Oswestry. This was the first time the ground has been used for Armed Forces football and it was an excellent venue and match, watched by around 150 people. The RAF had an excellent first half hitting the post twice and the cross bar but could not score. The second half saw the Army take control running out 2-1 winners, and in doing so, also taking the 2018 Inter Services Trophy. A bad results day for the RAF was compounded when the RAF Veterans lost to the Army Veterans at Lilleshall.