Double delight for Shrewsbury at primary School Games

Shrewsbury’s primary schools are celebrating after retaining their area title at the latest Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival.

More than 800 youngsters took part in the day of competition at Shrewsbury Sports Village, where activities included cross country, basketball, netball, gymnastics, sportshall athletics, and tag rugby.

One hundred different schools took part in the event, which was the culmination of months of competition for students who had competed against neighbouring schools to reach the county finals.

Each finalist was representing one of six School Games areas – Shrewsbury, East Shropshire, North Shropshire, South Shropshire, and two areas from Telford & Wrekin.

And when all the points from all the events were added together, it was Shrewsbury which once again took the title, ahead of runners up East Shropshire, with North Shropshire in third place.

The Telford & Wrekin Burton Borough area came fourth, with South Shropshire fifth, and the Telford & Wrekin Langley area finishing sixth.

In the individual finals, the winners were spread all around the county.

Market Drayton won the year five and six basketball, St George’s Primary and Moreton Say took the years three and four gymnastics title, and Shrewsbury High Prep won the year five and six netball.

The key stage two quick sticks hockey final was won by Redhill primary, while Stottesdon primary won two titles – key stage two tag rugby, and sportsability sportshall athletics.

Elsewhere, Cleobury primary won key stage two tag rugby, and Grange Park primary was the day’s another double winner, taking both the boys’ and girls’ key stage two sportshall athletics titles.

The festival began with an opening ceremony featuring winning acts from Energize’s ‘School Games Has Got Talent’ competition, and a motivational talk from multiple world and Paralympic archery medal winner Danielle Brown, from Telford.

The event was co-ordinated by county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Energize youth sport manager Harry Cade said: “This was probably the closest contest we have ever had, with the top few areas separated by just a handful of points.

“The games are focused around six key values – determination, passion, respect, honesty, self-belief and teamwork. Once again, it was a fabulous occasion.”

More than 120 ‘young leaders’ helped with the organisation of the event, working as either officials or team managers, and the action was watched by over 230 spectators.

Two ‘excellence in leadership’ awards were given to young leaders in recognition of their work – Monica White from Bridgnorth Endowed School, and Olivia Jones of Abraham Darby.

Harry Cade said: “The event is a shining example of a school sport festival which is run by young people, for young people.”

The Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival, as part of School Games, is just one part of Energize’s support for local education.