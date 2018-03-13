Alberbury in hat-trick of Active Women Wrekin Indoor League titles with victory Quatt

Alberbury made it a hat-trick of Active Women Wrekin Indoor League titles with victory over rivals Quatt on a thrilling final night of action.

The two sides went into the final game of the season both unbeaten with the winner guaranteed to take home the trophy.

Quatt won the toss and put the defending champions in to bat, and it looked a great decision as they were reduced to 15-3 with Meg Trickett picking up two wickets.

But Molly Batkin proved the cornerstone of the innings for Alberbury, eventually retiring on 27, before an excellent stand between Emily Churms and Lisa Yates boosted the final total to 83-3.

In reply, Trickett made 23 before she was run out, but wickets began to fall at the other end.

An impressive spell from player-of-the-match Churms (2-14) and a sequence of run outs saw Quatt dismissed for 52 to give the title to Alberbury once more.

Earlier an exciting clash between Shifnal A and Sentinel saw the Shrewsbury side just edge the third-place decider.

Batting first, Shifnal finished on 84-3 with skipper Katie Rushton hitting an unbeaten 24 and Grace Evans bowling her three overs for just 14 runs.

Sentinel got off to a flyer in reply with openers Cheryl Sedgley and Nicky Higgins both retiring on 26.

But a tight bowling performance from all of the Shifnal ladies plus three wickets took the game to the last over with Sentinel still requiring five to win.

A run out with three balls left kept the game on a knife edge, but Ellie Austin kept her nerve and hit the winning run off the penultimate ball.

A strong batting performance from Forton & Eccleshall saw them get the better of Shifnal B. They made 146-3 with C Pritchard (24) E Poole (25) and Holly Fozzard (22) all unbeaten. Shifnal B were then bowled out for 25 with Poole claiming an impressive four wickets.

In addition to the winners’ trophy, presentations were made to Ellen and Dave Hassall who volunteered their services to the competition, scoring and umpiring, whilst recognition was also made to Results Secretary Katie Rushton.

She then had the honour of presenting the Player of the Tournament award to team-mate Esther Hurford for her outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

Competition Organiser Steve Reese said: “Congratulations to Alberbury on winning the title, and also everyone who took part this year on an excellent competition.

“It was fitting that all three games on the last night had something riding on them with the final game of the tournament the title decider. Thanks to the volunteers who enable this competition to function smoothly, especially Mr and Mrs Hassall and Katie Rushton.

“Thanks also to the families and friends of all the cricketers who turned out to support them each week.

“Next sees the start of three weeks of Women’s Softball tasters/coaching for ladies (14+) getting their first taste of cricket starting on Thursday.

“It is a precursor to the Women’s Softball Tournaments (Prosecco Cricket) which will take place around the county during the summer.”

Any clubs or individuals who are interested in getting involved in Women’s Softball Cricket can contact Steve via stevereesescb@btconnect.com or call 07841 475675.

Report: David Ballinger