Local charity partners announced for 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The organisers of the Shrewsbury Half Marathon have announced seven local charity partners for the event taking place on Sunday 17th June 2018.

The 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon local charity partners include Shrewsbury Town in the Community, Hope House, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Severn Hospice, The Harry Johnson Trust, Opportunity Pre-School and food bank PLUS.

Since UKRunChat took over the running of the Shrewsbury Half Marathon in 2016 to great success, the race has been a popular platform for charity fundraising and it is hoped that the 2018 event will help to raise much-needed funds for these local causes.

Runners will be able to take in the stunning sights of the Shrewsbury Half Marathon, which takes them through Shrewsbury’s Medieval city centre and out into the beautiful Shropshire countryside, whilst raising money for their chosen charity. They can either apply for a charity place directly through the charity, or sign up for a place on the race website and contact the charity for a fundraising pack.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community is the official local charity of Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Its aim is to make a positive difference across all of Shropshire through sport and learning, with the provision of safe and fun activities for people of all ages and abilities. The entry fee to run for Shrewsbury Town in the Community is £20 and the minimum sponsorship is £100 per person.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide invaluable care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. The entry fee to run for Hope House is £20 and the minimum sponsorship is £100 per person.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund makes a positive difference to the lives of people affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales. The charity’s current appeal aims to raise £1.25 million to fund a variety of projects supporting cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and the best quality treatment and outcomes. The charity is offering 5 free places in return for raising at least £150.

Severn Hospice gives specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness. There is no entry fee to run for Severn Hospice and the minimum sponsorship is £250 per person.

Set up following the loss of 7-year-old Harry to cancer in July 2014, The Harry Johnson Trust is a small charity that offers help and support to children and teenagers receiving cancer treatment at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire.

Runners can also run and raise money for Opportunity Pre-School, a parent-managed charity which actively promotes the inclusion of children with special needs and life-limiting conditions through play alongside their peers. Please contact Gina on 01743 247600 for further details.

The last charity, food bank PLUS at Barnabas Community Projects, combines Shrewsbury Food Bank, Barnabas Money Advice and 360 Platform for Life. This one service goes beyond meeting the need to eat by offering help and encouragement to people as they take steps forwards into a better future.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “We are delighted to announce seven local charities for the 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon. Together, these charities cover a wide range of needs and make a big difference to people in the local area, so we hope that many runners will get on board and support them through their running journey. The Shrewsbury Half Marathon is well known for its community spirit and huge local support, so it is the perfect platform to raise money for important local causes. We are looking forward to welcoming lots of charity runners, including first-time half marathon runners and club athletes, to the event this summer.”

Shrewsbury Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Shropshire County Show Ground. The 13.1-mile course takes runners through the historic streets of Shrewsbury and past over 600 listed buildings as they make their way through the Quarry and along the river, over the English bridge and into the Kingsland Estate. After conquering the Wyle Cop, runners then head out into the Shropshire countryside for the second part of the race, before returning to the Show Ground to cross the finish line and receive their well-earned medal.

A total of 3,500 places are available for Shrewsbury Half Marathon and entries are now open. General entry costs £28 (affiliated) or £30 (non-affiliated), plus a booking fee.

Go to www.shrewsburyhalf.co.uk/charities for full information about running for charity and further race details.