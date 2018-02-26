Tennis speakers entertain guests at The Shrewsbury Club’s latest sports dinner

A top double bill of tennis speakers ensured The Shrewsbury Club’s latest sports dinner was a huge success.

British player Marcus Willis, a few hours after winning the doubles title in the Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series tournament at the Sundorne Road venue, and David Law, a tennis broadcaster for BBC Radio 5 Live and BT Sport, entertained guests.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club who also acted as the night’s compere, said the dinner proved to be very popular.

He said: “Marcus is always so engaging and it was fascinating to hear him talk about the wonderful run he enjoyed at Wimbledon in 2016 when he memorably played Roger Federer on Centre Court. He also relived reaching the third round of the doubles at Wimbledon last year when he and Jay Clarke knocked out the defending champions.

“We always enjoy welcoming Marcus to The Shrewsbury Club and we were delighted that he and his wife Jenny were able to join us.

“David, who has covered more than 50 Grand Slam events and commentated on the last five men’s singles finals at Wimbledon, has so many fantastic stories to tell.

“His passion for tennis always shines through and he helped make it a very enjoyable evening.”

They were the latest speakers from the tennis world to head to The Shrewsbury Club following successful visits from Judy Murray, John Inverdale and Annabel Croft in recent years.