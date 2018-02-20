Double delight for college football teams in FA People’s Cup

Two Telford College football teams are dreaming of stepping out on the famous Wembley pitch after qualifying for the regional finals of the FA People’s Cup.

The college’s Haybridge campus hosted the opening round of the competition, where more than 50 players took part in an action-packed programme.

At the end of it all, Telford College Public Services won the men’s competition, while the female contest went to another team from the college, Girlscan.

BBC Shropshire presenter Adam Green was broadcasting live from the college sports dome throughout the afternoon.

The FA People’s Cup is the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country, with local, regional and national finals.

This year, the champions will receive tickets to the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley in May, and get chance to lift the trophy on the famous pitch at half-time.

Claire Riekstins, from the Telford College sports department, said: “Round one of the competition specifically targeted students from the host college, with male and female futsal tournaments.

“It was very competitive, and our two winners now go through to the regional stage in March, hoping to make it to the finals at the FA’s headquarters, St George’s Park, in April.

“We had a fantastic day of competition, and the chance for students to experience a taste of FA Cup glory definitely added extra excitement to the matches.”

The winning Telford College Public Services team – Sascha Collard, Ronald Ag, James Carter, Dean Wood, Jerome French and Tyler Graham – edged out Lawley 6-5 in the final.

Sascha said: “Most of us are in the A team at the college, so we have good chemistry together.”

It was also a closely contested female final, where Girlscan, made up of Tyla-Jo How-Richards, Paige Owen, Jade Evans, Rebekah McFarlane, Amakye-Emmanuela Duah, beat Edgey FC 3-2.

The girls’ teams also received specialist futsal coaches from Wolves In The Community coaches as part of the day – the college has a partnership with the Championship club, running joint courses.

Paige Owen said: “We’re really happy to have made it through. I’d been looking forward to this for quite a few weeks.”

BBC Shropshire presenter Adam Green said: “It was all very dramatic, and very exciting.

“It’s great to watch a tournament that has been properly organised here at Telford College. You can see what it means to everyone who has been taking part.”