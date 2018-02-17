Neuchrist to face Reboul in Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series final at The Shrewsbury Club

Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist, the seventh seed, will take on Frenchman Fabien Reboul in today’s final of the $25,000 Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series at The Shrewsbury Club.

It will be the first time the two have met after coming through tough semi-finals yesterday.

Neuchrist, 26, from Vienna got the better of American Ronnie Schneider 6-4, 7-6 in one hour 42 minutes.

Reboul, 22, from Toulouse had to fight back from a set down to beat Jack Findel-Hawkins as the British qualfier’s excellent run, which included knocking out top seed Joris De Loore and Marcus Willis, was brought to an end.

Findel-Hawkins, from Exmouth in Devon, took the first set 7-6 but then Reboul, playing in his first tournament in England, responded well to win the next two 6-4, 6-1, wrapping up victory in two hours 10 minutes.

“It was a tough match,” said Reboul. “I’ve had lot of tough matches from the beginning. He has a very aggressive game and it was tough for me at the beginning and I lost a lot of energy because it was very close in every game and he served well.

“I showed fight and I knew he had played a lot of tough matches. I have good fitness and I’m happy to be in the final – and I hope I will win this final.”

As for taking on Neuchrist, he added: “It will be my first time against him, but I know him from tournaments. He’s a good player, he plays good on the hard court, so it will be a tough match.”

Reboul has travelled extensively in his career and is pleased he decided to enter to England for the first time to play this week.

“I live not far away but I’ve never been before,” he added. “It’s my first time in Shrewsbury. I’ve been to the town and it’s very nice. I like this tournament. Everybody’s nice. There’s a lot of good players and I’m really happy here.”

Neuchrist has reached the final without losing a set and is pleased to be continually improving following promising displays in the last two International Tennis Federation tournaments he has entered.

He said: “I got to the quarters in Glasgow, a tough loss 7-6 in the third, then last week in Loughborough I lost in the semis, another tough loss as I had an easy forehand to go a set and double break up 5-2. I missed this chance and lost the match, so this week I’ve now made the final.”

Neuchrist, who is currently ranked 408 in the world, 39 places higher than Reboul, added: “I’m very pleased, very happy. Starting from quarter finals and semi finals, the matches get really important, so there are big opportunities to move up in ranking. If you take a look at the pressure today, I think I could have served better, but despite this I think my level was pretty solid.”

He’s now looking forward to tomorrow’s final, stressing: “It’s not common that you play a Futures event final in such a nice set up, a nice stage with announcements, music, that’s really nice, makes you feel like a player. It’s good.”

Meanwhile, there were British winners in the doubles final yesterday afternoon as Marcus Willis and Scott Clayton, the top seeds, teamed up to beat Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and experienced Dane Freddie Nielsen, the 2012 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion, 6-2, 7-5.

Today’s singles final starts at 1.30pm and admission is free for spectators to enjoy the action from court-side stands.