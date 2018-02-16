Jack is the last Brit standing in Shrewsbury tennis tournament

Jack Findel-Hawkins is the last Brit standing in the Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series tournament ahead of today’s semi-finals.

The 23-year-old from Exmouth in Devon will face Frenchman Fabien Reboul in the second semi-final at The Shrewsbury Club, which will follow the opening last four clash between American Ronnie Schneider and Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist, the only remaining seeded player.

Findel-Hawkins, who had to come through the qualifying rounds at the $25,000 tournament, maintained his excellent form at the Sundorne Road venue by beating Estonian Kenneth Raisma in the quarter finals 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.

He will now meet Reboul, 22, after he ended the challenge of Evan Hoyt by beating the man from South Wales 6-2, 7-6.

The semi-final between Schneider and Neuchrist, the seventh seed from Vienna, will open proceedings today (Friday) at 11am.

Neuchrist, 26, who has yet to drop a set this week, swept past French prospect Evan Furness 6-4, 6-3 to set up a last four meeting with Schneider, 23, who continues to enjoy his first trip to the UK to play.

Schneider was involved in yesterday’s longest quarter final as he got the better of higher ranked Brit Ed Corrie, a 2016 Shrewsbury finalist, eventually winning through 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in two hours 19 minutes.

“I thought I played pretty well,” said Schneider, who is from Indiana. “I served well for the most part. Ed’s a great player and it took everything that I had. I was just really happy with how I played. I’ve been really happy with how I’ve been serving and returning this week, so I’m glad that carried through to the big moments of this match.”

Schneider is delighted to be through to his first semi-final at a $25,000 tournament after taking the decision to head over to the UK to play at the start of the year.

He said: “I was in Portugal for a few days last summer, but I typically stay in North America, playing in the US and Canada. I went to Mexico a little bit, but this is my first time in the UK and I’m really enjoying it, minus the weather!

“I was up in Glasgow for a tournament and then we drove down to Loughborough. I was really lucky to go to a Man City game on Saturday – I’ve supported them for 10 years now – so that was an absolute dream come true. I’ve really made the most of my trip here and it’s been really good fun. It’s nice to be over here and experience other cultures.”

Schneider is enjoying himself in Shrewsbury – on and off court – as he’s staying with a local family near The Shrewsbury Club and now he’s looking forward to facing Neuchrist for the first time.

“I’ve just met him these last couple of weeks as we’ve been at the same tournaments,” he added. “He’s a nice guy and I know he’s got a big serve. He likes to attack and it will be good.”

This afternoon’s doubles final, which starts at 4pm, sees British duo Scott Clayton and Marcus Willis take on Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and experienced Dane Freddie Nielsen, the 2012 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion.

Admission to enjoy the action is free for spectators.