Shrewsbury Bell Target Handicap Cup Finals

Last week saw the culmination of the Shrewsbury Air Rifle League’s Matchplay Cup with a Final Competition for both the main Cup and the Consolation Cup.

The winners of the Matchplay Handicap Cup were Unison Club who faced their opponents Marchamley Social Club at the neutral venue of the Telepost Club. Unison’s Captain Peter Dallmeier has helped his team to take the trophy with the first four of the five matches going their way and thus taking the best of three win.

Excellent shooting from youngster Luke Thomas saw him beat Marchamley’s Steve Evanson by 0.5 points which was 1.2 gap after the handicaps had been taken into account. Luke and Steve were both one shot from a possible and opened up the competition with a bang. Dominic Spenser for the Marchamley squad scored the only possible of the match with a 37.0 (39.7) against Unison’s veteran Colin Morgan whose second shot went a little wide into the 4.5, preventing him from getting a possible. Colin scored a great 37 too but his handicap alteration brought it up to 41.1.

The Unison squad probably has the lowest average age of all teams and this win indicates just how much progress they’ve made in the last 18 months. Unison had already beaten Harlescott A in the first round and Harlescott B in the second round before this win whilst Marchamley had already shot three times, beating Condover in the first, Telepost in the preliminary and then the Cock Inn in the second round.

The Consolation Cup is provided for teams knocked out in the first round of the main cup but it still requires lots of skill to beat their opponents. Halfway House who lost to Telepost in the first round then beat Condover in the second faced off against the Red Lion from Bomere Heath in the match hosted by the Cock Inn, Hanwood. The Lion had already beaten Harlescott Social Club A in the second round after losing to the Harlescott’s B team in the first round of matches.

Unusually for these two teams, there wasn’t a single possible between them. Best shooting of the night in this match was from Rich Morgan who dropped a 4.5 with his third shot to finish with a 36.5 (37.8) but lost to the Red Lion’s Dave Bird who scored a 32 (41.3). The Red Lion team won their first and last of the five matches with the Halfway House team taking the middle three and the match win.

The handicap allowances are calculated by subtracting the shooter’s average from the max available of 38.5. If a shooter’s average is 36.5 for the season, then they would get 2 points added on to whatever score they shoot on the night. Shooters with lower averages will have a larger figure in their handicap adjustment and this levels out the playing field in a fair manner.

The presentation week is coming up this week and after that, it’s back into the second half of the league with all ten teams facing off at pubs and social clubs across the county. Feel free to keep up with the news on the Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Association League Facebook page.

Report by: Bob Griffiths