Big year ahead for Seniors’ cricket in Shropshire

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Seniors’ cricket in Shropshire in 2018.

The Over 60s play in the final of their National Knockout, and there will be more fixtures played than ever before with a 2nd XI planned for the Over 50s.

The national final for the Over 60s against Essex will take place at Oxford Downs Cricket Club on Sunday, April 22.

The game was held over from the end of last season after two previous attempts to play the tie was washed out by the weather.

It is the first time one of Shropshire’s senior sides has made a national final.

The Over 50s did make the national quarter-finals of their competition last season where they were beaten by Essex.

John Foster, who is captain of the Over 60s, said: “Senior Cricket is becoming ever more competitive and in 2018, Shropshire will be playing more fixtures than ever before, with two teams at 50+ level (a 1st XI and a 2nd XI) and one 60+ XI.

“As the new season approaches, clubs are being asked to put forward the names of all players over the age of 50 so that they can be registered as potential players in accordance with the competition rules.”

Clubs should notify County Organiser Martin Chambers by email martin@thinkvideo.net with the players’ names, email addresses or telephone numbers and dates of birth by the April 1 at the latest.

For anyone already over 58 years of age, contact details should be sent to Andrew Clarke Andrew@morriscook.co.uk

Net sessions for the Seniors will take place at the Neville Cardus Cricket Centre at Shrewsbury School on Tuesdays 13, 20 and 27 of March from 8.30-10pm.

A pre-season practice match will also take place involving the Over 50s and Over 60s at Worfield CC on April 15.

Foster added: “Four net lanes have been booked so there will be plenty of room for everyone. There will be a small charge for each session.

“So it’s time to find out your kit for the 2018 season – if you haven’t sent it to the charity shop over the winter!”

