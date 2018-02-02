Clubs and groups invited to join new Special Olympics Network

A new Special Olympics Network is now up and running in Telford & Wrekin – and the search is under way for clubs and groups to sign up as partners.

The network is seeking to bring existing activities together under a new umbrella disability sports organisation to open up new opportunities – and provide a pathway to events such as the Special Olympics GB games.

Jessica Lightwood, from the Inclusively Fit project at county sports partnership Energize, said: “This pathway doesn’t exist at the moment, even though we have so many amazing groups and clubs in the area who are providing activities for people with learning difficulties.

“The network has been set up to connect these pockets of existing activity, as well as bringing in more funding, voluntary support and training.

“We want to provide an umbrella network to support the pathway for people to access opportunities to take part competitively, or for fun, at local, regional, national and for many international competitions.”

She added: “Our new committee is in place, so we now want to hear from clubs and groups who are eager to get involved.

“The process of becoming a partner is easy. We simply need people to register their interest by emailing so.telfordshropshire@gmail.com. Everyone will then get an induction to Special Olympics GB.

“We are really keen to get as many activity providers on board with us, alongside mainstream clubs across the district. If the Telford network takes off, we are keen to expand it to cover the whole of Shropshire as soon as possible.”

More details about the network are available from Jessica, on 01743 297193.

She said: “There is a gap at the moment for many across the county who have a learning or intellectual disability and take part in recognised Special Olympics GB activities like swimming, football and Boccia, but don’t get the opportunity to experience the joy of competitions and meeting new people in that activity.”