Telford College launches new futsal sessions

Telford College has launched a new series of ‘drop-in and play’ futsal sessions as part of a £300,000 project being funded by the Football Association.

Futsal is a five-a-side game which is played on an indoor pitch with hockey-sized goals, and a specially tailored ball. It is officially recognised by world and European football governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA.

The college has received a free starter pack containing balls, bibs, and goals which are designed to adapt existing sports halls. The equipment is now available for local clubs and community groups to use.

Michael Skubala, England futsal head coach, said: “A big well done to Telford College for securing a futsal starter pack.

“We want to get more people playing the sport for the love of it, and who knows; perhaps we’ll see some future international players unearthed as a result.

“Futsal is growing all the time and The FA, with the help of the Football Foundation, is dedicated to increasing its importance and popularity further for all.”

Claire Riekstins, from the sports team at Telford College, said: “The new equipment is already being put to good use, with new drop-in and play futsal sessions where more than 50 students have taken part.

“We will also be using the equipment when we host the FA People’s Cup at the Haybridge Road campus on February 14 – when students within the college will create their own teams to compete in a tournament.

“The game places a large emphasis on technical skill and ability in situations of high pressure, and is an excellent breeding ground for football competencies that can be translated into the 11-a-side format of the game.”

The FA and Football Foundation say they hope the provision of equipment and courses will lead to the development of more players, leagues, competitions and facilities across the country.

As well as delivering the futsal scheme, the Football Foundation delivers Grow the Game and also the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund on behalf of the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.

Since 2000, the Foundation has supported over 15,000 grassroots projects worth more than £1.4 billion.