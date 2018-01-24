Shropshire ace Holly Mowling runner-up in singles and doubles at British Open Seniors’ Indoor Championships

Shropshire tennis ace Holly Mowling reached the finals of both the singles and doubles at the British Open Seniors’ Indoor Championships.

The long-serving captain of the county’s ladies side impressed throughout the prestigious International Tennis Federation tournament at Tipton Sports Academy.

She battled her way through to both finals in the over-35s category – but a gruelling schedule eventually caught up with the Shropshire ace as she had to settle for runners-up spot this time.

Holly, the Bridgnorth Tennis Club coach, had been hoping to retain the singles crown she had won at this event a year earlier.

She topped her round-robin group after victories against Hampshire’s Jo-Anne Downing 6-0, 6-0 and Bedfordshire’s Claire Raddan, her doubles partner, 6-3, 6-0.

That set up a final clash against Croatian Iva Saric, a former WTA player, which Holly lost 6-2, 6-1.

“Iva’s a newcomer to the age group,” said Holly, 36, who lives in Broseley. “I knew I had my work cut out.

“A gruelling schedule on Saturday didn’t help. I had played three matches and also the doubles final late on Saturday night, with the singles final on Sunday morning.

“It was tough, but I take nothing away from Iva, who played very well throughout the tournament. I lost to a better player on the day.”

Holly and Raddan excelled to come from behind to get the better of second seeds Kate Brown and Kerry Quirk 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the semi-finals of the doubles event.

But they were then beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the final by Candida Reid-Harrop and Leyla Ogan.

Holly added: “We went into the match knowing it was going to be tough playing against two good doubles players and, after our two previous matches, we didn’t quite have enough in the tank, but we put up a good fight.”

Holly is currently 12th in the International Tennis Federation over-35s world rankings and stands second in the British rankings.

She has won six ITF titles and enjoyed the huge thrill of being selected to captain England’s over-35s ladies at the Four Nations Championship in Glasgow last year.