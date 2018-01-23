The Wrekin Housing Trust serves up partnership with Telford Tennis Centre

The Wrekin Housing Trust has celebrated its inaugural partnership with the Telford Tennis Centre by awarding prizes to league winners.

The centre, located on New Road in Wrockwardine Wood, ran two leagues during the winter – a men’s and ladies league. Each league was made up of a number of teams consisting of up to six players per team.

The captains of the winning teams, Carol Pritchard from Wrekin & Town Tennis Club and Marek Martin from Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, were presented with their prizes by Theresa Carson from the Housing Trust’s Oakengates office. Each team received shopping gift vouchers and a bottle of champagne.

The Wrekin Housing Trust is also sponsoring the centre’s mixed league, which is due to begin on Tuesday 23rd January.

Jamie McLintock, from the Telford Tennis Centre, said: “It’s great to have The Wrekin Housing Trust supporting us. Indoor tennis is a very popular activity and a great way for people to be active in a fun and friendly environment.

“The players who participate in our leagues are a mix of ages and abilities, but they all play to a pretty decent standard and they are all quite competitive. But at the end of the day, these two teams captained by Carol and Marek proved to be the best so congratulations to them.”

Theresa Carson added: “We’re pleased to be supporting a sport that appeals to a mixed audience and encourages social interaction and fitness.”