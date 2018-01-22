Grasshoppers claim Wrekin Indoor League title

Grasshoppers have claimed the Wrekin Indoor League title – and with it become the undisputed indoor champions of Shropshire.

On an exciting night of cricket, they survived a scare in their semi-final against Worfield to win in a Super Over before an emphatic victory over Lilleshall in the final.

It means they are now reigning champions of all four indoor leagues in Shropshire – The Wrekin League, the Wheatland League based at Sundorne, the Pontesbury League and the Wem League.

They now progress to the regional stage of the national competition and have received a bye in the next round. They travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, March 11 to take on the winner of the tie between the Derbyshire and Lincolnshire champions in the first regional semi-final.

Their ultimate aim is to make the national finals at Lord’s.

In the first semi-final on the night, Hoppers found themselves in trouble against Worfield who batted first and made 108 with Bryn Simmons unbeaten on 26 and Piers Rowenhurst on 25.

In their reply, the Hoppers were struggling on 27 after half their allocation of overs, but then blasted 81 off the next five to bring them right back into contention with Craig Heath hitting 35 and Andy Harrison 28.

They needed just one run to win off two balls, but were denied an outright win by a brilliant one-handed catch off the wall taken by Dan Plank.

That meant the Super Over, with Worfield again batting first and making 14, with Hoppers reaching 16 after five balls to make it to the final.

The other semi-final saw Albrighton batting first against Lilleshall A and finishing on 112 with Adam Shimmons top scoring with 35.

But unfortunately the former Shropshire pace ace suffered a hamstring injury while batting and this hampered Albrighton in the field as Lilleshall cruised to a comfortable win after eight overs with Ian Dawes unbeaten on 29 and Ollie Todd on 27 not out.

In the final, Hoppers batted first and hit an impressive 152 with Graham Trow unbeaten on 46 and Craig Heath again in good form with 28 not out. Lilleshall were dismissed for 71 with Ollie Todd top scoring with 20.

The trophies were presented by Cricket Shropshire Executive Director Adrian Collins. He said: “Congratulations to Grasshoppers on their victory, and thanks to the 10 other teams who took part this season in what has been a very successful and competitive competition.”

There were also some thrilling games in the play-offs for the minor placings in the league with two of the three games going down to the final over, one game ending in a tie.

That was the fifth and sixth place play-off between St Georges and Wellington.

The Orleton Park men batted first and finished on 89 with Matt Denver hitting 23 and Shehan Gunarwardena an unbeaten 21.

In reply, the Dragons were helped on their way by Matt Chesters (21) and Ben Byram (18). It came down to the last over with 10 needed to win and one wicket remaining, with Allan Myatt hitting nine including a three off the last ball to tie the game.

There was also an exciting finish to the ninth and tenth place play-off between Lilleshall B and SCB Disability.

Batting first, Lilleshall finished on 75-5 largely thanks to an unbeaten 27 from Ash Kumar while Shaun Rigby took 3-15.

In reply, Alex Dillon chipped in with 20 as SCB Disability found themselves needing 20 to win from the last over. Last man Brad Thornton then hit 15 from the first four balls of the over but was then out to the fifth leaving Lilleshall the winners by four runs.

Ollie Davis picked up 2-13 while Ash Kumar also claimed two wickets for Lilleshall.

In the seventh and eighth placed play-off, bat dominated ball. Hodent, Peplow & Tibberton finished their overs on 113-5 against Shifnal with Aroon Fiaz hitting an unbeaten 21.

Shifnal reached their target for the loss of four wickets thanks to Jack Edwards (36 not out) and Shaun Lormimer (34 not out).

