Students supply festive cheer to Telford families in need

Pupils from Charlton School in Wellington have delivered dozens of festive hampers to help families in need this Christmas.

Charlton School students packing the festive hampers

Around 150 hampers were created from donations of food, toiletries and other products collected by the students.

Tutor Katie Littleford said: “The student leadership house and events teams asked students to help support our community’s local food banks, ready for this festive period.

“The team felt that this linked into the chosen theme this term of kindness, sharing and consideration for others.

“It has given students a chance to collaboratively work together, to be able to share with their community and most importantly, to make a difference.”

Students were asked to donate festive foods, toiletries, and other food products to help those less fortunate than themselves – and the donations came flooding in.

Katie said the team felt it was especially important this year to support a local charity, as we are all living in unprecedented times.

“There are many families and individuals hit hard by this virus over the last year. We at Charlton School wanted to give back to our community.

“And it was a great opportunity for our house teams to unite and resonate many acts of kindness during this festive period.”