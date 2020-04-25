Draw closes to win Shropshire farmhouse as tickets sell out in just two weeks

The prize draw to win Grafton Farmhouse, valued at over £600,000, has closed after tickets sold out in a fortnight.

All tickets have been sold to win Grafton Farmhouse, Shrewsbury



It is not often you get the chance to own a house for £2, but that is exactly what is about to happen when the draw takes place to win Grafton Farmhouse. A six-bedroom Grade II listed property set in 3 acres of land, complete with furnishings and an outdoor hot tub.



With all 550,000 tickets sold it now means that the organisers will be donating £100,000 of the cash to Severn Hospice, the local charity that offers palliative care to people in Shropshire and Mid-Wales with terminal illnesses.

The dream farmhouse is situated in the village of Loppington, about a 20-minute drive from Shrewsbury town centre. The farmhouse belongs to Shropshire couple Nigel and Jane Chaloner. The couple who are set to retire decided that they would sell their house, not in the traditional way of using an estate agent, but in a prize draw, selling each ticket for £2 and at the same time offering to donate part of the ticket sales to the hospice.

The prize draw quickly caught the attention of the public as news of the draw spread and people dreamed of owning the stunning six-bedroom farmhouse, which will come fully furnished including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment and four-poster bed.



Now entrants will have to keep their fingers crossed until the anticipated live draw which is due to take place on July 13 2020.

The view from the Hot Tub at Grafton Farmhouse



It is the second house in Shropshire to be put up for sale in a £2 ticket prize draw. Back in February, Shrubbery Farmhouse in Longnor, valued at just over half a million, was won by admin assistant Jemma Nicklin from Bilston, who bought just two tickets costing her £4.

Is this the future of home selling?



Selling your home in a prize draw seems like a win-win situation – somebody owns the home for the price of a ticket, charities benefit by being given a percentage of the ticket sales, the homeowners get the value of their house and can make a profit on top of it all if everything goes to plan.



But homeowners should be cautious – many past raffles and draws in the UK have fallen flat or have been stopped by the Gambling Commission and even had HMRC pursuing the owner for taxes.

Strict rules must be adhered to and draws can by highly complex and difficult to organise and execute, which could leave homeowners ultimately out of pocket!