Dr Who writer and author Jason Arnopp to thrill audiences at Shrewsbury Festival of Literature

A Dr Who writer and acclaimed horror thriller author will be giving tips on how to break into novels, scriptwriting and the world of publishing at this year’s Shrewsbury Festival of Literature on Sunday November 24.

Jason Arnopp

Jason Arnopp, whose new thriller novel Ghoster is currently terrifying readers up and down the country, will talk about his three decades in writing, from journalism to fiction – and he’s giving the audience every opportunity to pick his brain.

“Have you always wanted to write that elusive novel,” he said.

“Do you want to know how I found my agent, my publisher, my film adaptation option deals? This is the session in which I will actively encourage you to stop me talking all about myself, by asking me anything and everything you always wanted to know about being a writer, but were too afraid to ask!”

Arnopp, best known for his Dr Who storybooks and cult hit ‘The Last Days of Jack Sparks’, is a former rock journalist turned author and scriptwriter.

He also wrote the Lionsgate feature film Stormhouse, a Friday The 13th novel and script-edited the 2012 Peter Mullan film, The Man Inside. He co-authored the book, Inside Black Mirror, with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. In his past life as a rock journalist he interviewed the likes of Bon Jovi, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns ‘n’ Roses.

He will be talking about all at The Hive, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, on Sunday November 24 at 1.30pm.

Arnopp’s newly released ‘Ghoster’ is a haunting tale for the social media obsessed age. A young woman discovers her boyfriend and all his possessions have disappeared, except for his mobile phone. She knows she shouldn’t hack into his phone, look at his Tinder, his texts, his social media. But she can’t quite help herself.

That’s when the trouble starts. Strange, whispering phone calls from numbers she doesn’t recognise. Scratch marks on the door that she can’t explain. You’ll never look at your phone the same way again!

The Shrewsbury Festival of Literature takes place from November 22 to 24 at various venues across the town.

Also appearing are cricket correspondent, broadcaster and former England star Vic Marks, travel writer and broadcaster Mike Parker, novelist Alix Nathan, poet/author Dean Atta, Catrina Davies, with her memoir of life in a Cornish shed, and other writers and poets talking about their work and leading literary workshops, a Poetry Café and Poetry Slam competition.

For full details about the festival and tickets visit shrewsburylitfest.co.uk or Pengwern Books in Fish Street, Shrewsbury.