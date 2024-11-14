Ring in the Holidays with the Spirit of Christmas Concert!

The magic of Christmas arrives early this year with the Shrewsbury Choral’s “Spirit of Christmas” concert, taking place on Saturday, December 7th at 7.30pm in the enchanting setting of Shrewsbury Abbey.

The annual music festival will take place at Shrewsbury Abbey. Photo: Philip Davies.

Get ready for an evening filled with festive cheer as the renowned Shrewsbury Choral joins forces with talented young voices. Year 7 pupils from Meole Brace School, who have been honing their skills under the guidance of Musical Director Martin Cook and John Bowen, will add a delightful touch to the program.

The Shrewsbury Brass Band promises to sprinkle some extra Christmas magic with their rendition of Leroy Anderson’s beloved “Sleigh Ride.”

And for a truly heartwarming experience, accomplished tenor Joseph Spratt will grace the stage with his renditions of classics like “O Holy Night” and other cherished favourites.

BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Adam Green will act as the evening’s charming compere, keeping the festivities flowing.

But the joy doesn’t stop there! The audience is actively encouraged to join in the merriment by singing along to a selection of carols, from the timeless “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to the rousing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” Prepare to be serenaded by a heartwarming mix of traditional carols and well-loved Christmas melodies performed by the Shrewsbury Choral.

Jenny Worley, Chair of Shrewsbury Choral said: “We are looking forward to our Shrewsbury Choral Spectacular Christmas Concert, please come along and sing some of your favourite Christmas songs, and enjoy the Spirit of Christmas in the atmospheric Shrewsbury Abbey!”

Tickets

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace the “Spirit of Christmas”!

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at shrewsburychoral.org.uk/buytickets or in person at Pengwern Books on Fish Street in Shrewsbury (01743 232236).

Tickets can also be purchased from choir members or at the door on the night of the performance.

So gather your loved ones, raise your voices in song, and experience the magic of the season at the Shrewsbury Choral’s “Spirit of Christmas” concert!