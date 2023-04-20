Discover a career in plastering with V&D Interiors

A specialist plastering and drylining contractor based in Dawley, Telford is encouraging people to explore a career in plastering.

V&D Interiors offers apprenticeships to those interested in a career in plastering

V&D Interiors is making a name for itself in the construction industry as well as the local community.

Established in 2011, the company offers a wide range of services, including drylining, SFS, ceilings, external rendering, and firestopping.

The company has had continual growth and is committed to high quality, efficient, and reliable standards, and this commitment has helped them to land some major contracts with esteemed contractors such as Kier, Stepnell, and Morgan Sindall.

Apprenticeships

V&D Interiors have recently been getting more involved with the local community in Shropshire, being more present at local events and working alongside local businesses such as SBC training.

Shropshire Training Academy has booths for apprentices to learn plastering skills

V&D’s latest endeavour is Shropshire Training Academy. The academy provides apprenticeships and courses within the trade industry, running two main courses. A 24-month plastering apprenticeship, and a 6-week course funded by British Gypsum, one of the leading plaster and plasterboard manufacturers in the UK.

One of their trainees, Tommy, was runner up for Student of the Year in the Worshipful Company of Plaisterers plastering awards in 2022.

Community Involvement

V&D Interiors is also looking to get more involved in the local community and build strong relationships with local schools and businesses.

The company is looking to offer experience days, work experience and give talks for local schools, or looking to offer out marketing services to growing businesses in the area.

To find out more information visit vd-interiors.co.uk or see Shropshire Training Academy for more information about their training courses.

You can also keep up to date with the company via LinkedIn.

