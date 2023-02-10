The UK’s most flexible experience gift company is right here in Shropshire

Did you know the UK’s most flexible and buyer-friendly experience day gift company is shaking up the industry from right here in Shropshire?

WonderDays – Back – Matt Jones and Abi Sadler from WonderDays Front – Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World’s Sarah Cartwright

WonderDays launched to offer a ‘better’ choice for those looking for the perfect experience gift ideas, with a uniquely customisable buying experience and automated online exchange options not seen before in the industry.

Whether you’re looking for a family experience day for three, four, five or more, or couples experiences to enjoy some quality time together, all WonderDays products are flexible to buy for any number of people.

“No two families are alike, just as no two groups of friends are the same and all the experience gifts on WonderDays reflect this,” said Abi Sadler, who has been with the company since the start as partnerships manager.

“Most gift experiences out there you can buy for one, two or in some cases, for four but that just isn’t flexible enough to fit with a lot of people’s lives anymore.

“With WonderDays, you simply find the experience you want to do, then choose how many people you’re buying it for, whether it’s for one, six, sixteen or any number in between.”

WonderDays – Thames Rockets Experience

WonderDays – Popular experience gifts

From driving experience days to afternoon tea and escape room adventures to hot air balloon rides, there’s hundreds of different gift days out to choose from.

Popular experience gifts include Up at The O2 climbing adventures, View from The Shard, delicious dining experiences from Marco Pierre White restaurants and escape rooms.

Twists on afternoon tea include an Italian-themed experience or even enjoying sandwiches, scones and gin on a red London bus tour.

Other experience day gifts include animal encounters, such as falconry, zookeeper for a day experiences and meet the meerkats, along with high speed riverboat rides, bungee jumping, segway adventures and even land yachting.

‘Do things differently’

Founder and managing director Matt Jones said the core principles of WonderDays are a direct result of having previously provided hot air balloon experiences to third party companies for over two decades.

“Right from the start, we knew we wanted to do things differently – to be more flexible, easy to buy from and offer experiences that can be customised to any number of people,” he said.

“Bought a particular experience but then changed your mind? Or perhaps the gift recipient isn’t all that keen on the original choice made?

“WonderDays is the only company that lets that voucher be easily swapped online, with an automated process that takes just three clicks.”

For more information about WonderDays, visit the website.

