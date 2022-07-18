Full steam ahead for the return of the Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Enjoy some amazing sights and sounds this August Bank Holiday as the Shrewsbury Steam Rally returns to Onslow Park.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society has confirmed that the 2022 Rally will take place on Sunday 28 August and Monday 29 August.

The family-friendly event provides some enjoyable entertainment with a full arena programme on both days, including a unique cavalcade of Showman’s engines, traction engines, steam rollers and steam cars to magnificent music.

The Rally covers 45 acres of beautiful parkland, with six acres of trade stands, vintage static displays, preserved commercial vehicles, that include lorries, buses, fire engines and a large display of military vehicles.

There are excellent miniature steam engines, and a Craft Marquee – which gets bigger each year!

Edward Goddard, Chairman of the Society said: “We are delighted to hold what promises to be an exciting Shrewsbury Steam Rally in the lovely setting of Onslow Park, near Shrewsbury where people can relax and ‘enjoy some freedom’ after the recent restrictions.

“It’s good to be back! The event will showcase over 1000 exciting exhibits; and the highly-entertaining variety of attractions will include the wonderful spectacle of working tractors, steam engines, and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, all to delight visitors to the popular annual family event.

“We welcome friends and families to come along and enjoy a super two-day event- that includes a 60th Anniversary Celebration – with tickets are on sale now online at www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.”

Sentinel Spectacular

This year there will be a Sentinel Spectacular, WITH 20 Sentinel steam lorries attending. Originally manufactured at the Sentinel Works, on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury; who also made everything from buses and steam wagons to railcars and steam trains!

A Sentinel S4 that will be attending the steam rally. Photo: Steve Whitefoot

Main Arena

In the main arena, spectators can also enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles, including buses and fire engines; vintage cycles; working horses; vintage tractors; pre-and post World War II cars; classic motorcycles; and perambulators… with all entrants invited to be in period costume.

The Grand Parade in the main arena

Olde Time Fair

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of fun, with steam-powered rides for all – accompanied by vintage fairground music.

Visitors can take a step back in time at the Olde Fun Fair and enjoy a ride on the gallopers

Working Field

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular, and pride of place is The Working Field….welcoming owners of both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors.

An Austin tractor. Photo: Philip Davies

This year there’s a 1916 Clayton chain rail tractor, a 1919 Case Cross Mount 10/18, a 1921 Austin R and a 1929 McCormick Deering 10/20 coming so heritage tractor enthusiasts will be delighted! This year’s celebrated theme is based on Nuffield marque tractors (the earliest model dating from 1949), then 1970’s Leyland tractors, and then Marshalls into the 1980’s.

Over 240 tractors of various marques (some static) will also be on view on the showground. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills – and literally live and breathe the past.

A great selection of skills from a bygone era and the sawing benches show how timber was worked in times gone by. There’s everything from bees to bodging! The Shropshire Beekeepers Association will be providing a superb display and the bodger (from the Association of Pole Lathe Turners & Greenwood Workers) will be showing traditional greenwood craftsmanship can create many familiar items using fresh wood. Shropshire Mines Trust stone crushing in the Working Arena is also highly popular. Also, a selection of handheld seed drills and a milk churn collection to view.

Shire Horses

Of course, it’s the beautiful team of shire horses harvesting with reaper binders, and chaff cutting plus a threshing box (with the baler on the end) that steals the show. People love it!” Also new to the section this year is a Simplex 1960’s operational 4 cow field milking bail complete with cows!

Shire horses harvesting in the working field

Tractor Pulling

Looking for some excitement! …then look no further than Tractor Pulling!

Tractor Pulling

It is a highly popular demonstration where tractors and even military vehicles take their turn to see how they can pull a heavy sledge. Watch some smoke – and see some sparks fly!

If you haven’t seen it before you are in for the thrilling and entertaining experience of vintage tractors with a twist. They have been modified to attempt to pull a starting weight of a 14 tonne sledge and the further they go along the track the weight gets heavier… so plenty of power, smoke and fun for all the family!

Motorcycles

This year at Shrewsbury Steam Rally sees the debut of the BSA Model L26 motorcycle which was built in 1926. With a 350cc single cylinder side-valve engine, it was a ‘one-family’ owned local bike and has never been restored. It was last on the road in 1948!

Motorcycles on display

Motorcycles will include everything from a 1948 BSA M 33 500cc: a 1958 Scottish Greece’s 197cc trials bike: and a 1961 Panther M100 600cc with side-car to a 1933 Sunbeam Model 10 350cc, a 1978 Bultaco Sherpa 350cc, a 1925 Humber De-luxe 350cc and a 1926 Douglas EW350cc… So a real treat for motorbike enthusiasts!

Book Tickets

Beat the ticket office queues on the day with your pre-purchased ‘Steam Ahead’ tickets.

Because you’ll have already paid your admission fee in advance, you will also receive fast-track entry into the showground. PLUS – for the early birds amongst us, gates open at 9.00am for ‘Steam Ahead’ ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.

Caravan & Camping

Why not enjoy a whole weekend at Shrewsbury Steam Rally by purchasing a Caravan & Camping ticket.

Staying on-site not only allows you the time to take in all the sights of the Rally, but also the special treats too. As well as the live evening entertainment in the bar marquee, there’s also a selection of engines outside the bar, with the showman’s engines lit up as intended, and the fairground bursting with light and colour – a fantastic light show and an atmosphere that’s just not possible to recreate during the day.

