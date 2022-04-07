Do you want to make a positive difference to young people’s lives?

Salop Teaching Partnership offers a School Direct PGCE Initial Teacher Training programme in partnership with the University of Chester.

School Direct PGCE Initial Teacher Training programmes are a national teacher training initiative that offer exciting opportunities to train alongside outstanding practitioners.

Salop Teaching Partnership‘s School Direct PGCE programme leads to qualified teacher status (QTS) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) validated by the University of Chester.

The Lead school is The Priory in Shrewsbury working with a broad range of schools, of all contexts, throughout Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

School Direct Initial Teacher Training programmes are school based, meaning you learn your craft in school. You will receive outstanding mentoring and support from an expert team of school-based mentors, all of whom are specialists in their subject, to empower you to fulfil your potential as a high quality teacher.

You will complete two placements in contrasting schools to gain a wide breadth of teaching experience.

You will successfully complete the Masters level Postgraduate Certificate in Education through the support of Salop Teaching Partnership’s Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ partner, the University of Chester.

High quality training

Trainees studying with Salop Teaching Partnership experience high quality training based on the latest educational research and national developments, delivered by leading practitioners both in school and through the University of Chester.

You will be offered advice on bursaries, tuition fees, student loans and scholarships.

Comments from some of our past Trainees:

– It has been an extraordinarily effective year.

– Professional, supportive and well organised. Professional but empathetic.

– Hands on experience, good quality CPD and a variety of mentors available.

– Intense but efficient way of developing practice. The advice received will be taken forward into my future career.

– Learning from day one. The Partnership is supportive and friendly, with a range of excellent professionals.

18 out of our 20 Trainees of 2020/21 secured Teaching jobs in Shropshire Schools

Find out more

To discuss the programme further, email: stp@tpstrust.co.uk to arrange a time for a conversation.



Visit the website at: salopteachingpartnership.co.uk

