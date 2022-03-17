Care staff provider is opening a Telford office

Care Quality Commission regulated care provider Fairway Homecare has announced that it’ll be opening its second office in Telford.

Fairway Homecare opens its new office in Telford this month

Despite two years of the uncertainty COVID brought, Fairway Homecare, a respected company that places carers into healthcare career opportunities, has announced that it’ll be opening its second office, amounting to nearly half a million pounds in investment from the company.



To further extend its reach in the West Midlands, Fairway Homecare and its training provider partner, Embark Learning Care Academy, has secured its second location in the county, with its first in Royal Sutton Coldfield being supplemented by another in Telford, opening on 23rd March 2022.

This new office is expected to create more than 150 new care jobs over the next 12 months, leading to more than 3,500 hours of care provided to the area, which will make a huge difference to the chronic staffing issues and skills shortages the industry is currently facing.

Training new carers

The new office will replicate that of its sister, with staff there on the Embark Learning Care Academy side to train new carers for their qualifications. While usually this would cost applicants £2,000 per person, it’s completely free for the recruits and allows them to get all of their qualifications and into a job in just four weeks.

After the training, the staff on the Fairway Homecare side of the business will place these newly qualified carers into work, whether that’s domiciliary care or working in one of the many care homes in the West Midlands.

Operations Director, Alex O’Neill, said: “This is an exciting step in our company’s growth, it’s our first ‘new’ office and we’re thrilled with how it’s going so far, especially after the last two years of everything being impacted by COVID, we’re thrilled that we managed to make it through and come out even better, despite all of the challenges the care sector has faced.

“Our official opening date is on the 23rd of March, but we’ve already employed four new members to the team; one branch manager, two care consultants and one recruitment and compliance manager, who are getting started on reaching out to more care facilities in the area that we can help to provide staff for.”

10 year anniversary

Operations Director, Alex O’Neill, continued: “We’re celebrating our 10 year anniversary this year and it’s incredible how much we’ve grown as a business. The office in Sutton Coldfield is stable and running well, which meant that we could shift our focus slightly to introducing a new office to the area, employing local people and providing exciting new career opportunities to anyone that’s looking for a rewarding professional change.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, but through it all, communities have come together to support each other, and carers have been a strong staple of how we cope in a national crisis and how we look after the vulnerable. I’m extremely proud of the entire team and I’m excited to get started in this new office!”

Find out more

To find out more about Fairway Homecare, visit their website at: fairwayhomecare.co.uk.



If you are looking to start a career in health and social care visit: Embark Learning Care Academy.

