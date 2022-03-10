Classic Motor Events: Celebrating Classics

Spring Motorfest returns to Chetwynd Deer Park on May 1st and the organisers of this and other classic car events around the country, cannot wait to host this year’s shows.

Classic Motor Events are the passionate organisers of classic and retro motor shows in England, celebrating vehicles in every shape and form, and the passion, dedication and care that goes into them.

Having bought the business in late 2019, from Gemini Events, who were a Midlands-based shows organiser, they were all set to launch the 2020 season when Covid suddenly changed everything! So they spent 2020 setting up a new website and booking system instead, establishing relationships with venues, traders and car clubs, and planning for the following year.

“We had an amazing season in 2021, with thousands of classics attending our shows at some beautiful venues across England, and we have loved every minute so far.” said Anke Kroner, Director of Classic Motor Events Limited.



Whether you are a classic, kit, customised, military, 4X4, American or modern classic owner, they offer a well-organised, relaxed day out, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts and with lots to do for families and children, at stunning venues.

Entertainment

As well as hundreds of gorgeous vehicles, the shows include an interactive arena with live commentary, they love hearing the stories behind the cars, trucks, vans and bikes – and the Decibel Duel, to find the loudest motor at each show, which is always popular with the crowd!

These shows also include a DJ playing 50s, 60s and 70s hits, live vintage music from talented singers and performers, a variety of food and drinks vendors, a shopping village, and kids’ entertainment.

Anke Kroner explained what is in store for 2022: “This year, we have a full calendar of shows, including events across the Midlands. As always, the shows will feature vehicles ranging from pre-50s all the way through to a few modern supercars. Our general ethos is that if you love it, look after it, and people would want to see it, you can bring it!

“We are also focusing more on the family elements of all our shows, with many shows now having free entry for children, as well as bouncy castles, face painting and games stalls. We also continue to establish relationships with really great vintage, retro, handmade and artisan traders and vendors, so our shopping villages have something for everyone.”

Spring Motorfest – Chetwynd Deer Park

Shropshire’s beautiful Chetwynd Deer Park (TF10 8EU) is the setting for Spring Motorfest on Sunday 1st May, for the first show of the 2022 season – the organisers can’t wait to see their regular visitors again, and meet some new faces too!

Find out more

Visit www.classicmotorevents.com for more information, and to book your tickets! You can also email them at: team@classicmotorevents.com with any queries or questions.

