50 years of Colour Supplies in Shropshire

This year Colour Supplies will celebrate 50 years of being in business and has come a long way since its beginnings in Whitchurch.

Colour Supplies in Whitchurch started as Housemakers 1971

Whitchurch native, Henry Harding founded a building company which operated throughout Shropshire and the Wrexham Maelor County, undertaking numerous projects and helping set up many of his team to go into business themselves.

Housemakers offered a huge range of products

Housemakers

During this time, Henry lent his knowledge & expertise to his team, whilst also offering supplies and tools. Ever the businessman, Henry spotted an opportunity to set up a shop in Whitchurch town centre offering hardware and tools to both the trade and locals alike, and in 1971, “Housemakers” was born.

Housemakers quickly established itself within the community as the number one place to purchase everything for the home and garden (a motto that has stood to today). Success in Whitchurch allowed Henry to open “Top Value” in the centre of Wrexham. Renowned for both product knowledge and value, both shops became staples of both towns.

Founder, Henry Harding, receives an award.

Charity work

Throughout the past 50 years, Colour Supplies became synonymous with supporting charities like Hope House, Nightingale House and Whitchurch hospital. From sponsored bike rides to most famously, landing Father Christmas on a Whitchurch field, with all proceeds of the seasonal grotto going to the local hospital.

Santa landing by helicopter in Whitchurch

Staff get into costume at Colour Supplies in one of their many charity fundraisers

Expansion

Keen to expand again, Henry, having enlisted his son to join the business as heir in waiting, scouted for further sites, and chose a main route into the market town of Oswestry, straddling the Welsh/English border. “Colour Supplies” become the name for the Wrexham & Oswestry shops, with “Housemakers” retained in Whitchurch. The investment in Oswestry, also demanded an expansion of products. A range of well-priced Oak and Pine furniture was taken in, to complement the decorating side of the business. Also joining the existing range was a large range of garden machinery, gardening products and a leisure range that includes bikes and patio furniture.



In May 2018, Henry Harding passed away, and his son took control of the company, now encompassing quality kitchens, bathrooms and tiles. Housemakers was rebranded into Colour Supplies and included a refurbishment of the Whitchurch shop, an addition of a Garden Centre to the Oswestry shop and the successful launch of coloursupplies.com an online site where most of our lines can be found – and some special non stocked items.

Half a century celebration

To celebrate their half centenary, Colour Supplies will be having their largest ever sale – so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

Color Supplies in Whitchurch 2022

