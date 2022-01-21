Spoil your Loved One this Valentine’s Day at Hawkstone Hall & Gardens

The season of romance is upon us and on Sunday 13th and Monday 14th February, Hawkstone Hall & Gardens plans a night to remember.

Victoria Amrose Saloon at Hawkstone Hall – Credit Victoria Amrose

With secluded views of the Shropshire countryside, magnificent gardens, and luxury surroundings, Hawkstone Hall & Gardens is the perfect place for a romantic Valentine’s getaway or simple candlelit meal.

Executive Chef Andrew Watts has put together an experimental 7-course taster menu full of stunning culinary delights, from lobster ravioli to beetroot carpaccio. All carefully considered to ensure your romantic night is off to a delicious start. The 7-course taster menu, served in one of the hall’s luxurious dining spaces, costs £90.00 per person and includes an arrival glass of prosecco.

Photograph of food from the Saloon Restaurant menu – Photo: Peter Lowbridge

Romantic Getaway experience

Should you choose the full Romantic Getaway experience, this boasts luxurious suites with roll-top bathtubs, 88 acres of grounds, and top-notch service. You and your loved one are in for Valentine’s Day like no other.

Snuggle up in front of the hotel’s cosy fireplaces or wind down at one of the welcoming bars for a spicy winter cocktail.

The Romantic Getaway Package includes an arrival glass of fizz, a bottle of prosecco and handmade truffles in the bedroom, a 7-course romantic taster menu, and breakfast the next morning.

Plus guests have the opportunity to take advantage of the stunning gardens, The Cave for a private film night* or to book a couples Elemis in-room relaxation treatment*.



*The Cave and Elemis In-Room Treatments are limited and available by pre-booking only and is limited.

Photograph of food from the current Saloon Restaurant menu – Photo: Peter Lowbridge

About Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall is nestled within the hills of the rolling Shropshire countryside and is a magnificent Grade 1 listed estate. The 18th-century mansion is a breathtakingly beautiful hotel, wedding, and events venue, with two chiefly British restaurants serving afternoon tea and evening a la carte dining daily, along with a delicious Sunday lunch menu.



A sophisticated home away from home for those looking for an escape, the magnificent estate features 37 bedrooms, two restaurants – The Saloon and Hills Kitchen – a gym, and a number of decadent indoor and outdoor spaces with picturesque views.

Book your Valentine’s night now

Full details of the event are here: https://hawkstonehall.co.uk/events/ | www.hawkstonehall.co.uk | 01630 685242 | enquiries@hawkstonehall.co.uk

