Freedom Fibre given £24m investment to upgrade North Shropshire’s broadband infrastructure

As part of the UK government’s Project Gigabit programme, Freedom Fibre has been awarded £24 million to upgrade the broadband infrastructure across North Shropshire.

In addition to numerous social and economic benefits, investment will also provide approximately 12,000 homes and businesses with access to lightning-fast, gigabit-capable broadband.

Covering towns across North Shropshire, including Cockshutt, Hinstock, High Ercall, Bomere Heath, Hadnall, Cheswardine and Clive, Freedom Fibre’s full-fibre network will help support an increase in the economic output of these areas and add millions of pounds in economic value.

With a broadband network that is 10 times faster and 5 times more reliable* than the legacy copper network, households can benefit from broadband speeds of up to 900Mb/s, supporting working from home, gaming, and streaming on multiple devices.

Whilst these broadband speeds may seem unnecessary to some, a full-fibre broadband network is integral to keeping residents of North Shropshire connected to vital resources that are being moved online, including banking and healthcare, and the telephone network.

Research also indicates that access to a full-fibre broadband connection can augment a property’s value by up to £5000^. So whilst the installation of the infrastructure may cause a brief period of disruption, the long-term benefits for residents are substantial.

In addition, homes and businesses have access to a choice of several different internet service providers on the Freedom Fibre network, including TalkTalk, Squirrel Internet, IP River, and Fusion Fibre Group. These service providers all offer different packages at different price points, ensuring that full-fibre broadband is accessible to everyone, no matter their bandwidth needs.

With the first homes ready to connect in the Autumn of 2024, residents in North Shropshire who are interested in experiencing the Freedom Fibre difference and supercharging their connectivity can sign up for progress updates by registering at freedomfibre.com/connect.

